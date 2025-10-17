Department proposes reception of int'l cruise ships at Cai Mep–Thi Vai

The Cai Mep–Thi Vai area has recently recorded a steady rise in international cruise arrivals, underscoring the city’s growing prominence on the regional cruise tourism map.

Cai Mep – Thi Vai deep-water seaport system (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Tourism has submitted a report to the municipal People’s Committee, the Maritime Port Authority and the Department of Construction, requesting coordination to support travel companies in handling international cruise passengers at the Cai Mep–Thi Vai port complex. The move aims to ensure the safe, smooth, and efficient reception of international cruise ships visiting the city.

The Cai Mep–Thi Vai area has recently recorded a steady rise in international cruise arrivals, underscoring the city’s growing prominence on the regional cruise tourism map. In 2024, the complex welcomed 65 cruise ships carrying about 287,000 passengers. For 2025, 48 calls with around 180,000 passengers are scheduled, mainly luxury liners on long-haul itineraries. By the end of 2026, about 118 cruises with more than 260,000 passengers are expected to dock there.

In response to feedback from travel companies and international shipping agents regarding procedural obstacles, the Department of Tourism proposed piloting international cruise reception at Cai Mep–Thi Vai through December 2026.

The pilot phase will allow authorities and port operators to complete legal procedures for expanding port functions while providing regulators with practical data to assess operational feasibility before full implementation. The department pledged to work closely with the municipal Maritime Authority and relevant agencies to ensure smooth and safe operations, contributing to the growth of the city’s marine tourism sector.

Earlier, on October 15, US-based Royal Caribbean Group sent a letter to the municipal People’s Committee, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, and other agencies regarding the reception of its cruise vessels at the port complex.

According to port operators under Saigon Newport Corporation, several ports in Phu My ward, including Tan Cang–Cai Mep JSC, Tan Cang–Cai Mep International Terminal, and Tan Cang–Cai Mep Thi Vai One-member Co. Ltd., will suspend cruise ship handling starting in October.

Royal Caribbean explained that the suspension stems from pending regulatory approval to expand port functions for international cruise reception, as required by the Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration. However, the group warned that the abrupt halt could disrupt operations. Its Ovation of the Seas, carrying more than 4,000 passengers, was scheduled to dock at Tan Cang–Cai Mep Port on October 18 but may be unable to do so, potentially causing major losses for passengers and the company.

Similarly, Saigontourist Travel Service Company has requested approval for container and general cargo ports in the Cai Mep–Thi Vai area to temporarily receive international cruise ships to ensure continuity of the city’s tourism operations.

VNA