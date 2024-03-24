Living for the community

The Party and Government designated March as Youth Month 20 years ago. As of now, the youth of HCMC has implemented many activities demonstrating their proactive role in participating in political and social tasks.

Accordingly, more than 59,000 youth works were carried out from the creativity and enthusiasm of young people.

Themed ‘Youth Volunteers for Community Life’, Youth Month 2024 aims to promote the vanguard role, voluntary spirit, and creativity of the younger generation in implementing social and community activities.

Therefore, the HCMC’s youth have implemented numerous infrastructure projects under the country's program of building new-style rural areas, contributing to specifying Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, especially marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Solving administrative procedures for residents on Volunteer Saturday

Improving the electricity system for the people

Offering free health examinations for Covid-19 orphans and disadvantaged children

Offering gifts to disadvantaged children

The Traffic Safety Month is launched in HCMC.

“Exchanging Plastic Waste – Giving Green Living Gifts” program in the Green Living Festival in Phu Nhuan District

Cleaning up the Xuyen Tam polluted canal in the 152nd Ngay Chu Nhat Xanh (Green Sunday) campaign

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh