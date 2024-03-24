Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Living for the community

SGGP

The Party and Government designated March as Youth Month 20 years ago. As of now, the youth of HCMC has implemented many activities demonstrating their proactive role in participating in political and social tasks.

Accordingly, more than 59,000 youth works were carried out from the creativity and enthusiasm of young people.

Themed ‘Youth Volunteers for Community Life’, Youth Month 2024 aims to promote the vanguard role, voluntary spirit, and creativity of the younger generation in implementing social and community activities.

Therefore, the HCMC’s youth have implemented numerous infrastructure projects under the country's program of building new-style rural areas, contributing to specifying Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, especially marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

1.jpg
Solving administrative procedures for residents on Volunteer Saturday
2.jpg
Improving the electricity system for the people
3.jpg
Offering free health examinations for Covid-19 orphans and disadvantaged children
4.jpg
Offering gifts to disadvantaged children
5.jpg
The Traffic Safety Month is launched in HCMC.
6.jpg
“Exchanging Plastic Waste – Giving Green Living Gifts” program in the Green Living Festival in Phu Nhuan District
7.jpg
Cleaning up the Xuyen Tam polluted canal in the 152nd Ngay Chu Nhat Xanh (Green Sunday) campaign
Related News
By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Youth Month HCMC youth of HCMC Living for the community

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn