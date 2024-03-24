Living for the community

The Party and Government designated March as Youth Month 20 years ago. As of now, the youth of HCMC has implemented many activities demonstrating their proactive role in participating in political and social tasks.
Accordingly, more than 59,000 youth works were carried out from the creativity and enthusiasm of young people.
Themed ‘Youth Volunteers for Community Life’, Youth Month 2024 aims to promote the vanguard role, voluntary spirit, and creativity of the younger generation in implementing social and community activities.
Therefore, the HCMC’s youth have implemented numerous infrastructure projects under the country's program of building new-style rural areas, contributing to specifying Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, especially marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).