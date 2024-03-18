Young people join hands in building new rural areas

Thousands of Youth Union members and young people took part in the 152nd Ngay Chu Nhat Xanh (Green Sunday) campaign in HCMC on March 17.

Offering health insurance cards to disadvantaged students of the Ca Gang Primary and Secondary School in Binh Phu Commune in Dong Thap Province’s Tan Hong District on March 17 (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai said that the participating youth implemented a series of meaningful activities, such as cleaning up workplaces and residential areas, planting trees, applying technology to landscape improvement, environmental protection movements, and responding to climate change.

At the launching ceremony, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Youth Union and the People’s Committee of District 12 signed a cooperation agreement on implementing contents in the period 2024 - 2025, including implementation of environmental protection activities, green living trends of the young people, handover of trees to households and areas for sports and recreational activities in District 12.

At the launching ceremony of the "Volunteers Joining Hands to Build New Rural Areas" festival (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, the Secretariat of the Vietnam United Youth League in HCMC launched the Saigon Green Club.

On the same day, the "Volunteers Joining Hands to Build New Rural Areas" festival also took place in Hoc Mon District. The Hoc Mon District’s Youth Union inaugurated the work on installing a lighting system on canal route T10 in Xuan Thoi Thuong Commune.

During the "March in border areas" program, the Youth Union facilities of HCMC and the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, the Vietnam United Youth League in Dong Thap Province, and the Youth Union of Dong Thap Province’s Tan Hong District co-organized a ceremony to launch the "Volunteers joining hands to build new rural areas" festival in response to the Youth Month associated with the "March in border areas" program at the Ca Gang Primary and Secondary School in Binh Phu Commune in Dong Thap Province’s Tan Hong District on March 17.

Handing over youth works of the "National Flag Road”, installation of a lighting system and video surveillance system (Photo: SGGP)

Under the program, the Youth Unions of Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, HCMC Financial Investment State-owned Company (HFIC), Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, State-owned Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO), the HCMC Finance Department, HCMC Market Management Department, Huynh Thang Company, and the G9 Group - For the children’s smile implemented and handed over many youth works to border districts.

The community youth works included lighting system installation, the "National Flag Road” to give 1,000 national flags, video surveillance systems installation project in border areas, construction of a children’s playing field and the installation of a water filtration machine at Ca Gang Primary and Secondary School, offering 350 gifts and health insurance cards to disadvantaged students in Binh Phu Commune, giving presents to needy households in border localities, providing free medical examination and medicine to poor and near-poor families, visiting and offering gifts to Dinh Ba International Border Gate in Tan Ho Co Commune, Thong Binh border guard station in Thong Binh Commune and Ca Xiem border guard station in Binh Phu Commune in Dong Thap Province’s Tan Hong District,

The "March in Border Areas" program is one of the activities to concertize the "I Love My Fatherland" movement which was annually held by the Vietnam United Youth League in March. This year’s program focuses on carrying out work in border localities.

Images of the campaign:

Offering health insurance cards to disadvantaged students of the Ca Gang Primary and Secondary School in Binh Phu Commune in Dong Thap Province’s Tan Hong District on March 17 (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai (L) and Vice Secretary of the Youth Union of Dong Thap Province Le Hoang Quyet hand over lighting systems in border areas. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Youth Unions of Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) (R) offers the youth work under the "National Flag Road” program. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Youth Unions of Gia Dinh People's Hospital offers free medical examination and medicine to poor and near-poor families. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Youth Union of the State-owned Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO) hands over video surveillance systems. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of Huynh Thang Company offers lighting systems. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Youth Union of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (L) hands over a work on repairing the Ca Gang School. (Photo: SGGP)

A representative of the HCMC Department of Finance offer 350 gifs to students. (Photo: SGGP)

Children’s playing field at the a Gang Primary and Secondary School (Photo: SGGP)

Water filtration machine at Ca Gang Primary and Secondary School (Photo: SGGP)

oOfering free medical examination and medicine to poor and near-poor families (Photo: SGGP)

Visiting Thong Binh border guard station (Photo: SGGP)

Offering gifts to Ca Xiem border guard station (Photo: SGGP)

The memorial monument at Thong Binh border guard station (Photo: SGGP)

Boundary marker 232 at Ca Xiem border guard station (Photo: SGGP)

At the flag-hoisting ceremony in Dinh Ba International Border Gate (Photo: SGGP)

By Hong Hai, Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh