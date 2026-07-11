More than 550 delegates to attend Vietnam Travel Day 2026

On July 11, the Organizing Committee of the 2nd Vietnam Travel Day 2026 held a press conference to announce details of the upcoming event.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The second edition of Vietnam Travel Day is scheduled to take place in Gia Lai Province from August 13 to 17. As one of Vietnam's largest tourism promotion events dedicated to the travel industry, it is being held in response to the National Tourism Year – Gia Lai 2026.

The event is expected to bring together around 150 international travel companies from South Korea, Japan, China, India, Russia and the CIS, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines, along with 200 domestic tour operators, tourism service providers, government agencies, and tourism associations.

A wide range of activities will be held during the event, including familiarization trips to tourism destinations in Gia Lai and neighboring areas, B2B (Business-to-Business) business matching sessions, an international travel forum, a seminar on solutions to rapidly increase international arrivals to Gia Lai, and a gala dinner for business networking.

Gia Lai Province is the second locality to host Vietnam Travel Day, following Quang Ninh Province.

According to Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Cao Thi Ngoc Lan, the second Vietnam Travel Day is intended to honor and reinforce the position of the travel sector, with the goal of establishing the event as an annual fixture of Vietnam's tourism industry.

As part of Vietnam Travel Day 2026, several key activities, including the opening ceremony, B2B business matching sessions, and the gala networking dinner, will be held at FLC Quy Nhon Beach & Golf Resort.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh