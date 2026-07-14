HCMC strengthens measures to ensure tourist safety during rainy season

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has directed tourism businesses across the city to strengthen disaster prevention and response measures to ensure the safety of tourists and employees during the rainy season.

Under the directive, travel agencies, accommodation establishments and tourist attractions must review and update their disaster prevention and search-and-rescue plans in line with actual conditions. They are also required to assign emergency personnel and prepare adequate response equipment, particularly for river and coastal tours and outdoor recreational sites.

International visitors enjoy a sightseeing river cruise in Ho Chi Minh City operated by Saigontourist Travel.

Tourism businesses have been instructed to closely monitor weather conditions and adjust itineraries as needed, including suspending, postponing or canceling tours to hazardous areas. They are prohibited from taking visitors to destinations under weather warnings or official travel bans.

The department also requires tourism service providers to inspect and reinforce electrical systems, fire safety equipment, trees, signboards, canopies and other facilities that may pose safety risks during severe weather.

Businesses are also required to brief visitors on disaster preparedness and coordinate with local authorities to support timely evacuations and rescue efforts when necessary.

The department urged tourism businesses to strengthen emergency response and rescue training for employees.

Visitors take photos along the Saigon River waterfront in Ho Chi Minh City.

To support businesses during the rainy and storm season, the municipal Department of Tourism has designated contact points within its Travel Management Division and Tourist Accommodation Management Division to receive reports, provide guidance and coordinate responses to emergencies. Tourist assistance contacts: Tourist attractions and destinations: Nguyen Thi Kieu Trinh – Tel: +84 938 288 289 | Email: ntktrinh.sdl@tphcm.gov.vn Travel agencies: Bui Thi Hong Nhung – Tel: +84 918 184 881 | Email: bthnhung.sdl@tphcm.gov.vn Tourist transportation services: Phan Tuc Tri – Tel: +84 906 924 098 | Email: pttri.sdl@tphcm.gov.vn Accommodation services: Tran Luong Tuong Linh – Tel: +84 918 904 905 | Email: tltlinh.sdl@tphcm.gov.vn Tourism service providers: Tran Huu Nghi – Tel: +84 938 528 806 | Email: thnghi.sdl@tphcm.gov.vn

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong