Vung Tau bus route increases services, extends operations until 9:30 p.m.

Bus Route 172 linking Vung Tau and HCMC increased its daily services from 48 to 84 trips on July 10 and extended operating hours until 9:30 p.m. to meet growing travel demand.

Bus Route 172 increases daily services to 84 trips.

Under the revised schedule, buses now operate from 4 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Vung Tau Bus Station, compared with the previous closing time of 6:20 p.m. At Saigon Bus Station, services run from 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., replacing the former schedule of 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To support the expanded timetable, the fleet has nearly doubled from 12 to 23 air-conditioned 40-seat Kim Long buses, with departures every 15 to 45 minutes.

The interprovincial route spans approximately 97 kilometers, with each journey taking 180 to 210 minutes. The first bus departs Vung Tau at 4 a.m., while the final service leaves at 9:30 p.m. From Saigon Bus Station, the first departure is at 4:30 a.m., and the last also departs at 9:30 p.m.

Bus Route 172 extends operating hours until 9:30 p.m.

Route 172 begins at Vung Tau Bus Station, passing through Xo Viet Nghe Tinh, Le Hong Phong, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Nguyen An Ninh, 2 Thang 9, and Nguyen Huu Canh streets before stopping at the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Administrative Center. It then continues along National Highway 51 and the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway before terminating at Saigon Bus Station. Return services follow the same route in reverse.

The increased service frequency and longer operating hours are expected to improve public transport accessibility for residents, commuters, and tourists traveling between HCMC and Vung Tau, providing a more convenient and reliable alternative to private vehicles.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan