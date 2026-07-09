Vietnam - A new destination of Halal tourism

Khanh Hoa Province hosted the Vietnam Halal Tourism Conference under the theme "Vietnam: A New Destinationof Halal Tourism" on July 8.

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and the provincial People's Committee, bringing together policymakers, local authorities, diplomats, and leading international experts to discuss strategies for tapping into the rapidly expanding global Halal tourism market, valued at hundreds of billions of US dollars.

Ms. Nguyen Minh Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said Vietnam possesses strong advantages for developing Halal tourism, including political stability, a safe and secure environment, strategic regional connectivity, and abundant natural and cultural resources. She added that the country's foreign policy, which emphasizes peace, cultural diversity, and respect for religious beliefs, aligns well with the principles of Halal tourism.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang speaks at the conference.

Delegates attend the Vietnam Halal Tourism Conference.

Despite these strengths, delegates noted that Vietnam still lacks a comprehensive Halal tourism ecosystem. Gaps remain in Halal-certified accommodation and dining facilities, prayer spaces, skilled personnel, and a standardized certification system. Pakistan's Ambassador to Vietnam urged the country to further improve its visa policies and expand Muslim-friendly services to enhance its competitiveness in attracting visitors from Islamic markets.

Participants also highlighted Khanh Hoa's strong potential to become a leading Halal tourism destination. The province offers luxury resorts, extensive coastal resources, unique Cham cultural heritage, and agarwood products that are highly valued in Middle Eastern markets, positioning it to attract high-spending travelers.

The conference brings together policymakers, local leaders, diplomats, and leading international experts.

To unlock the sector's potential, Mr. Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, proposed implementing the ACES framework, built on four pillars: improving accessibility, strengthening marketing and promotion, creating a Muslim-friendly tourism environment, and standardizing Halal services.

Experts also welcomed the Government's issuance of Decree No.127/2026/ND-CP and the launch of the National Halal Certification Center (HALCERT), describing them as important milestones in establishing a more comprehensive Halal ecosystem.

They concluded that, with the right policies and coordinated efforts, Halal tourism could become a major driver of international visitor growth, attracting high-spending travelers while enhancing service quality and strengthening the global competitiveness of Vietnam's tourism industry.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan