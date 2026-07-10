Typhoon Bavi disrupts flights, triggering cancellations, schedule changes

Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet have adjusted multiple flights to and from Taiwan on July 10-11 as typhoon Bavi disrupted operations across the region, with additional services in Northeast Asia also potentially affected.

Vietnam Airlines canceled four flights: VN578 from Hanoi to Taipei and VN579 from Taipei to Hanoi on July 10, along with VN570 from HCMC to Taipei and VN571 from Taipei to HCMC on July 11.

The carrier also rescheduled several services to Kaohsiung. Flights VN586 from Hanoi and VN580 from HCMC on July 10 were moved one hour earlier, while return flights VN587 to Hanoi and VN581 to HCMC, originally scheduled for July 11, were brought forward to July 10.

To accommodate stranded passengers, Vietnam Airlines plans to deploy wide-body Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft on selected Vietnam-Taipei routes on July 11 and 12.

Vietjet likewise announced schedule changes for flights to and from Taiwan due to the storm. Adjustments affect services between Hanoi and Taipei (VJ942/943), HCMC and Taipei (VJ842/843), as well as Hanoi-Taichung (VJ948/949), with revised departure times.

Both airlines warned that typhoon Bavi could also disrupt flights to and from Japan, South Korea, and mainland China as weather conditions may require further operational adjustments.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan