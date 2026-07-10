Vietnamese attractions top Asian travelers’ experience bookings

The experiential tourism destination in Sa Pa, Lao Cai Province, home to the cable car route to the summit of Fansipan, was the most-booked attraction in Vietnam during the first half of 2026, according to data from the online travel platform Agoda.

Vietnam destination tops Asian travelers' experience bookings.

The data, compiled between January 1 and June 15, 2026, covers eight Asian markets: Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong (China), and Taiwan (China).

In Vietnam, Sun World Fansipan Legend in Lao Cai topped the rankings for experience bookings, driven by the popularity of its cable car journey to the summit of Fansipan, widely known as the "Roof of Indochina."

The findings highlight a clear shift toward nature-based travel and highland experiences, as travelers increasingly move beyond the major urban destinations that had dominated tourism for years. Sa Pa continues to captivate visitors not only with its spectacular mountain landscapes but also with the rich cultural heritage of the ethnic communities in Vietnam's northwestern region.

The data also indicates that experiential tourism is becoming a key driver of the travel industry. Theme parks such as Disneyland in Hong Kong (China), Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan, and Lotte World in South Korea ranked among the most-booked attractions across the surveyed markets.

A representative of the organization that released the data said Asian travelers are increasingly planning their trips around memorable experiences, ranging from theme park entertainment and urban exploration to immersive nature-based activities. The fact that a highland destination in Vietnam topped the booking rankings underscores the growing appeal of the country's nature tourism and experiential travel offerings.

The trend is also seen as an encouraging sign for Vietnam's tourism industry, as products centered on natural landscapes, indigenous culture, and distinctive local experiences continue to attract increasing interest from travelers.

By Vinh Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh