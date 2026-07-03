Gia Lam – Nanning (China) railway services suspended until July 6

Vietnam Railways Corporation has announced the temporary suspension of international passenger train services between Gia Lam Station (Vietnam) and Nanning (China) due to heavy rain in China, in order to ensure operational safety.

(Illustrative Photo : VNA)

Specifically, train T8701/MR2 from Nanning to Gia Lam will be suspended from July 2 to 5, while services MR1/T8702 from Gia Lam to Nanning will be halted from July 3 to 6.

Passengers with travel plans during this period are advised to closely monitor the latest announcements and contact ticket offices for assistance with ticket exchanges or refunds in accordance with regulations.

The Vietnam Railway Authority and Vietnam Railways Corporation are also preparing contingency plans, including service suspensions, frequency reductions, and passenger transfers, in response to flooding, subsidence, or landslides that may disrupt railway sections.

Relevant agencies have instructed infrastructure maintenance units to mobilize vehicles, equipment, and personnel to promptly address any consequences of floods and ensure the railway network is restored as quickly as possible.

Vietnamplus