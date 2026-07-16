Vietnam’s tourism authority tightens oversight to enhance visitor safety

Vietnam's tourism authority will strengthen post-inspections, enforcement, and public disclosure of violations to improve service quality and enhance visitor safety following a tourist boat capsizing in Phu Quoc.

At the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's regular press briefing on July 15, Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, said the tourism sector will strengthen post-inspections, inspections, and enforcement while publicly disclosing violations to improve service quality, ensure visitor safety and security, and promote the sustainable development of tourist destinations.

Visitors enjoy recreational activities on Ha Long Bay. (Photo: Thu Ha)

Responding to a question from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper about measures to improve safety for coastal and island tourism and experiential tours following the tourist boat capsizing in Phu Quoc, Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai said the ministry had directed relevant agencies to work with local authorities to implement remedial measures and issue guidance on handling the incident in accordance with regulations.

She said ensuring the safety and security of tourists is not solely the responsibility of the tourism sector but requires close coordination among ministries, government agencies, and local authorities to develop and implement unified safety standards and procedures for tourism activities.

One of the sector's key measures is to strengthen post-inspections of tourism service providers. According to the Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, post-inspections should be regarded as a critical component of state management to promptly detect and address violations, rather than focusing primarily on inspections before licenses are issued or services begin operating.

The tourism sector will also intensify inspections and audits, strictly penalize organizations and individuals that violate regulations, and publicly disclose enforcement results to strengthen deterrence and improve compliance across the industry.

For marine tourism, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism is working with local authorities and businesses to review operating models and improve service and safety standards. Tourism operators have been instructed to strictly comply with legal requirements, fully honor their service commitments, and ensure the safety of visitors.

Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai said several measures have already been implemented, and the tourism sector will continue working with local authorities and businesses to refine management standards, improve the quality of tourism products, and minimize incidents that could affect the image of Vietnam's tourism industry.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan