Last victim of Phu Quoc canoe capsize accident transferred to Cho Ray Hospital

Before approving the transfer, specialists from Cho Ray Hospital worked closely with local doctors to assess the patient's condition.

The last seriously injured victim of the deadly canoe capsize off Phu Quoc Island was transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on July 13 for further treatment.

The last seriously injured victim of the deadly canoe capsize off Phu Quoc Island has been transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on July 13 morning. (Photo published by VNA)

The emergency transfer was carried out through close coordination between authorities of Phu Quoc special zone in An Giang province and Cho Ray Hospital to give the patient the best chance of recovery.

To ensure the patient's safety during the flight, a special medical transport plan was put in place. Procedures at Phu Quoc International Airport were expedited, while the airline arranged a dedicated area on the aircraft equipped with advanced life-support equipment. A team of doctors accompanied the patient throughout the journey to monitor the condition and respond to any emergency.

Before approving the transfer, specialists from Cho Ray Hospital worked closely with local doctors to assess the patient's condition. They also performed a complex coronary intervention lasting more than two hours, successfully inserting two stents to restore blood flow in severely damaged coronary arteries. The patient's vital signs stabilised after the procedure, making air transport possible.

The patient will continue receiving intensive care at Cho Ray Hospital, one of Vietnam's leading medical centers.

The canoe carrying 36 people, including 32 tourists, three crew members and a tour guide, capsized about 400 metres off the coast of Phu Quoc on July 11 while travelling from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island to An Thoi Port. The accident left 15 Indian tourists dead.

Related News Ministry supports efforts to deal with aftermath of Phu Quoc speedboat capsize

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