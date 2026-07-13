DIFF 2026 attracts over 2.7 million visitors as hotels reach near-full occupancy

The 2026 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) welcomed more than 2.72 million visitor stays at local accommodation establishments, up nearly 45 percent compared with the 2025 DIFF.

Visitors attending the DIFF 2026 grand finale (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Da Nang City, during the six fireworks nights alone, accommodation providers served approximately 688,500 guest stays.

Notably, on the night of the DIFF 2026 grand finale, hotel occupancy rates in central Da Nang reached 95-98 percent, the highest level recorded over the past four DIFF seasons.

Overall hotel occupancy across the city's accommodation system stood at around 85 percent on the final night. Many four- and five-star beachfront hotels, as well as those located in the city center near the grandstand and fireworks launch site, reported occupancy rates of 95-100 percent. Three-star and lower-rated hotels in the city center, along the beachfront, and on the banks of the Han River also recorded occupancy exceeding 95 percent.

On the finale day, July 11, accommodation establishments served approximately 131,000 guest stays, an increase of 16 percent compared with the same period in 2025. Of the total, 52,400 were international visitors, up 27 percent, while 78,600 were domestic visitors, representing an increase of nearly 10 percent.

Regarding air transport, across the six DIFF event periods—including each fireworks night and the preceding day—more than 1,900 flights arrived in Da Nang, up 7 percent, or nearly 130 additional flights, compared with the corresponding period in 2025. The city handled an average of 163 flights per day.

During July 10-11 alone, Da Nang received 365 inbound flights, up 8 percent year on year, averaging 183 flights per day.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Kim Khanh