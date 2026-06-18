Workers accelerate Lien Khuong Airport upgrade for August reopening

Working around the clock in three shifts a day, hundreds of workers are racing to complete the runway and taxiway rehabilitation project at Lien Khuong International Airport ahead of Vietnam's National Day holiday on September 2, 2026.

Teams of workers toil under the Central Highlands sun.

More than three months after construction began, the project has entered an accelerated phase. Engineers and workers are maintaining continuous operations under a three-shift schedule to meet the deadline, with the airport expected to resume commercial operations at 12:00 a.m. on August 19, nearly two weeks before the holiday peak.

Each stage of construction is carried out with meticulous care.

Viewed from above, the airport's transformation is becoming increasingly visible, with several key components already nearing completion.

The massive construction site of the Lien Khuong International Airport runway and taxiway rehabilitation project

Workers weld steel during the night shift.

To sustain progress, nearly 500 personnel, including managers, engineers, and workers, remain stationed at the site. More than 450 frontline laborers work in rotating shifts, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of machinery and equipment.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has asked domestic airlines to proactively prepare operational plans, allocate aircraft, and adjust flight schedules so services can resume immediately once the airport is cleared to reopen. Based on current construction progress, airport operations are expected to restart from August 19.

An on-site concrete batching plant operates through the night to ensure a steady supply of construction materials.

Launched on March 4, 2026, the Lien Khuong International Airport runway and taxiway rehabilitation project is a Grade I aviation transport infrastructure project with a total investment of VND1.032 trillion. The project includes the complete rehabilitation of the airport's 3,250-meter-long, 45-meter-wide runway, upgrades to taxiways, technical infrastructure systems, and flight operation support equipment.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan