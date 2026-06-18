Workers accelerate Lien Khuong Airport upgrade for August reopening

More than three months after construction began, the project has entered an accelerated phase. Engineers and workers are maintaining continuous operations under a three-shift schedule to meet the deadline, with the airport expected to resume commercial operations at 12:00 a.m. on August 19, nearly two weeks before the holiday peak.
Viewed from above, the airport's transformation is becoming increasingly visible, with several key components already nearing completion.
To sustain progress, nearly 500 personnel, including managers, engineers, and workers, remain stationed at the site. More than 450 frontline laborers work in rotating shifts, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of machinery and equipment.
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has asked domestic airlines to proactively prepare operational plans, allocate aircraft, and adjust flight schedules so services can resume immediately once the airport is cleared to reopen. Based on current construction progress, airport operations are expected to restart from August 19.
Launched on March 4, 2026, the Lien Khuong International Airport runway and taxiway rehabilitation project is a Grade I aviation transport infrastructure project with a total investment of VND1.032 trillion.
The project includes the complete rehabilitation of the airport's 3,250-meter-long, 45-meter-wide runway, upgrades to taxiways, technical infrastructure systems, and flight operation support equipment.