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Over 1,200 performers light up Nha Trang carnival at Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026

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Over 1,200 artists and performers filled the streets of Nha Trang with music, dance and colorful floats as the Carnival parade, a highlight of the Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026, drew thousands of residents and visitors to the coastal city.

More than 1,200 artists and performers energized the coastal city of Nha Trang during the street Carnival of the Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026.

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Artists and performers bring energy and spectacle to the coastal city of Nha Trang during the street Carnival of the Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026.

On the evening of July 18, thousands of residents and visitors gathered along Tran Phu Street in Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province, to take part in the Carnival float parade, one of the highlights of the Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026.

Held under the theme "Symphony of the Blue Sea - A Convergence of Colors," the festival transformed the streets into a vibrant artistic space featuring more than 1,200 artists and performers, along with lion-unicorn-dragon dance troupes, LED roller skaters, circus performers, dance groups and models from Vietnam and abroad.

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The centerpiece of the program was a procession of 10 elaborately designed large floats showcasing symbols of Khanh Hoa Province, including its seas and islands, bird's nest products, agarwood, Cham heritage, resort tourism, the marine economy and aspirations for international integration.

It also marked the first time the Khanh Hoa Sea Festival has featured a large-scale float procession incorporating a wide range of artistic effects.

The parade traveled along several coastal streets before converging at April 2 Square, where performers interacted with spectators.

Lively music, vibrant colors and impressive performances created a youthful festival atmosphere, helping promote Khanh Hoa as a dynamic, friendly destination with a rich cultural identity.

Through its floats and performances, the Carnival showcased the beauty of the province's seas and islands, cultural heritage and local specialties, while conveying a message of a Khanh Hoa committed to international integration, green development and a growing global profile.

By Tien Thang - Translated by Anh Quan

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lion-unicorn-dragon dance troupes LED roller skaters circus performers dance groups Nha Trang carnival Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2026

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