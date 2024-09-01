Le Duc Phat triumphs at Lagos International Classics 2024

Le Duc Phat became the first among the 16 athletes who qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics (France) to achieve the most significant international results since returning to Vietnam.

Le Duc Phat convincingly wins the championship in Nigeria.

Le Duc Phat advanced to the men's singles final at the Lagos International Classics 2024 in Nigeria.

In the early hours of September 1, Le Duc Phat faced Indian opponent Samarveer in a thrilling final that lasted over an hour, ultimately securing the victory.

The Vietnamese badminton player was the top seed in the men’s singles event. In the first set, Phat quickly asserted dominance from the very first rallies. He repeatedly placed the shuttlecock in the corners of the court, forcing Samarveer into a defensive stance. Le Duc Phat closed the set with a commanding 21-10 win. In the second set, Samarveer made it more challenging for Le Duc Phat to maintain control by taking a more aggressive approach, and in the crucial moments, the Indian player edged ahead to win 21-18.

In the decisive third set, Le Duc Phat and Samarveer played with unwavering determination. Both players took turns leading with each serve. In this set, Phat remained composed and secured a narrow 22-20 victory. Ultimately, Le Duc Phat won the final 2-1, claiming the championship trophy.

This victory marks Le Duc Phat's first win after participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics. It also signifies a promising start for Vietnamese badminton on the international stage following the Paris 2024 Olympics, with a player winning a championship in an official tournament. In the men's singles event in Nigeria, Nguyen Hai Dang earned a bronze medal after being stopped in the semifinals. Meanwhile, female player Vu Thi Anh Thu was eliminated in the women's singles quarterfinals.

In September, three players—Le Duc Phat, Nguyen Hai Dang, and Vu Thi Anh Thu—will have the opportunity to compete in the Yonex-Sunrise Vietnam Open 2024 on home turf.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan