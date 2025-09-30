Ho Chi Minh City

Lao Student Dormitory in HCMC marks its 21st anniversary

SGGP

On the evening of September 29, the Lao Student Dormitory in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony marking its 21st anniversary (September 29, 2004–September 29, 2025).

lao-2-5114-9385.jpg
Mr. Phonesy Bounmixay, Consul General of the Lao People's Democratic Republic in Ho Chi Minh City (5th, R) ), and representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations present awards to the winning students. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by city leaders, representatives from the Lao and Cambodian diplomatic missions, and a large number of students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nha, Deputy Director of the Lao Student Dormitory in Ho Chi Minh City, said that the dormitory was established with infrastructure investment from the city and is managed by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union. It aims to provide accommodation and daily living support for Lao students while also fostering an environment for cultural exchange and connection with students from local universities and colleges.

lao-3-2038-8280.jpg
Representatives of the Consulate General of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association present awards for the contest commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Lao Student Dormitory in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)
lao-1-8317-8351.jpg
A representative of the Management Board of the Lao Student Dormitory in Ho Chi Minh City presents a letter of appreciation to the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association. (Photo: SGGP)

In its early years, the dormitory accommodated 31 Lao students studying in Ho Chi Minh City and later expanded to welcome Cambodian students. Currently, the facility houses 845 Lao students and 67 Cambodian students, all enrolled in university scholarship programs. For the 2025–2026 academic year, the dormitory is expected to receive over 200 additional Lao students, bringing the total number of Lao and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City to more than 1,000.

The growth of the dormitory reflects the effective cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Laotian localities, while also affirming the quality of education provided by the city’s universities in meeting the human resource needs of its neighboring country.

On this occasion, the Lao Student Dormitory also presented awards to eight outstanding Lao students who excelled in a contest commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day on September 2.

Related News
By Hoai Nam - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Lao Student Dormitory 21st anniversary Lao students Cambodian students Ho Chi Minh City

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn