Lam Dong Province has more than 200 landslide hazard points

The People’s Committee of Bao Loc city, Lam Dong Province yesterday reported that the city has 144 landslide and flooding hazard points during downpours.

Notably, local functional agencies also recorded six landslide hazard points on Bao Loc Pass.

Local authorities have warned of points and critical locations where flash floods and flooding could occur any time as well as installed warning signs.

A construction project is at risk of landslide

Similarly, 61 construction projects in almost all wards and communes of Da Lat city have been at risk of landslides, tilting and other unsafe situations.

Local authorities have instructed investors to contact design consulting units and survey units to monitor and evaluate the situation in these sites.

According to the Lam Dong Provincial Hydrology Meteorology Station, intense rains will last until the end of July 18 with rainfall ranging from 60mm to 120mm, even above 200mm.

During tropical downpours, flooding and landslide could occur. Besides, residents need to keep watch on cyclones, lightning and whirlwinds to prevent them from endangering people’s lives, affecting agricultural production, uprooting trees and damaging houses and buildings.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong