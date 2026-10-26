Culture/art

Korean music and cuisine draw crowds in Hanoi

SGGPO

Music performances, Korean food booths, and hands-on kimchi-making experiences attracted large crowds at the 2026 Korean Culture Street Festival in Hanoi.

Live music performances, Korean food booths, and hands-on kimchi-making demonstrations drew large numbers of residents and visitors to the 2026 Korean Culture Street Festival.

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Live music performances at the 2026 Korean Culture Street Festival are co-organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam. Photo: SGGP

The festival was held on October 24-25 in Hanoi and was jointly organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Vietnam and the Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the Korean Cultural Center in Vietnam, this year's event featured 39 booths showcasing Korean culture and cuisine, along with cultural exchanges and artistic performances.

The K-Live Band program was one of the festival's highlights, featuring Vietnamese singer Hoang Dung and Korean bands QWER, Silica Gel, and TOUCHED. The two-night event also included performances by DjembeCola, Mijinee, and The Shepherd Bois.

TOUCHED's energetic performances, Silica Gel's experimental rock style, and QWER's appeal created a lively atmosphere that attracted young audiences.

On the evening of October 25, singer-songwriter Hoang Dung performed with Mau Nuoc Band, bringing a Vietnamese musical flavor to the festival.

The participation of artists from both countries allowed audiences to enjoy a variety of performance styles while creating opportunities for Vietnam-Korea musical exchange.

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Hands-on kimchi-making experiences attract large crowds at the 2026 Korean Culture Street Festival in Hanoi. Photo: SGGP
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Korean street food is featured at the festival. Photo: SGGP
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By Nguyen Ngan - Translated by Anh Quan

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Music performances Korean food booths hands-on kimchi-making experiences Vietnam-Korea musical exchange. Korean culture and cuisine

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