Student film festivals turn lecture halls into cinema labs

Student film competitions and festivals are proliferating at universities across the country, transforming spaces once meant for simple experimentation into dynamic hubs for practical cinema education.

Lecture halls become movie sets

In late April, Hoang Thi Yen Nhi, then a second-year student at Ho Chi Minh City University of Theater and Cinema, teamed up with crew members to shoot the short film Ha Thoi (Summer Time). The project came together after months of preparation, during which the team managed scriptwriting, casting, props, locations, and daily logistics for a 20-person crew.

"Because we are students, we had to do everything ourselves to save costs. We even tried to work as fast as possible to avoid extra expenses," Hoang Thi Yen Nhi shared.

Many young people participate in activities at the 2026 Young Filmmakers' Festival. Photo: The Organizing Committee

Filming for Ha Thoi lasted 5 days, followed by more than a month of post-production. In early October, the film swept the Youth Film Festival, organized by Ho Chi Minh City University of Theater and Cinema, taking home 3 awards: Best Short Film, Most Popular Film, and Best Director for Yen Nhi. Ha Thoi serves as an example of the dedication shown by young filmmakers within the flourishing wave of university short film competitions.

In late September, Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture launched the Young Viewpoints Student Short Film Festival 2026 - Brilliant Source of Light under the theme "Diversity - Creativity - Sustainability," encouraging students to explore human issues, culture, heritage, environment, community, and contemporary life through cinematic language.

Earlier, the Faculty of Journalism and Communication at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, organized the Humanities Student Film Festival 2026, drawing over 100 entries from more than 20 universities, academies, colleges, and professional secondary schools in Ho Chi Minh City.

Van Lang University also held the Van Lang Film Fest to give students opportunities to try their hand at filmmaking alongside experts in the film and television industry.

According to Assoc. Prof. Phan Thi Bich Ha, former Principal of Ho Chi Minh City University of Theater and Cinema, who is current Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Theater, and Cinema at Van Lang University, the surge of film festivals in universities is a positive trend because these events act not only as play spaces, but as learning grounds for students.

"The special feature in their works is the ability to capture moments and bring those everyday elements into their films naturally and freshly," Assoc. Prof. Phan Thi Bich Ha noted.

Young filmmakers proactively seek development paths

However, if festivals end merely with award presentations, their contribution remains limited. The crucial question is where these films and young filmmakers go after the festivals wrap up.

This issue was also raised by Principal Pham Huy Quang of Ho Chi Minh City University of Theater and Cinema. He said that after the film festival, creators face a challenging new journey including continuing to tell stories, practicing the trade, and taking responsibility for their stories before the public.

According to him, platforms like student film festivals serve as stepping stones for young filmmakers to step beyond lecture halls, meet audiences and producers, and forge new connections and collaborations to go further.

Expanding on this perspective, Assoc. Prof. Phan Thi Bich Ha suggested that organizers, universities, and lecturers must broaden their roles to offer guidance, build connections, and seek additional opportunities for high-achieving teams. At the same time, young filmmakers should actively seek new directions for development.

"During competitions, we connect with organizations, colleagues, and businesses to secure sponsorships, borrow equipment, or partially fund young filmmakers. After the awards, top performers are guided and introduced to screenwriting contests, film festivals, and project markets both domestically and internationally," Assoc. Prof. Phan Thi Bich Ha added.

For Vietnamese cinema to build a new generation of filmmakers, it cannot rely solely on the increasing number of university film festivals. What matters more is how many young people continue making films after each competition, how many works extend their lifespans, and which faces will join the workforce in the film industry.

When those questions are answered, university film festivals will no longer be mere student competitions, but true starting laboratories for Vietnamese cinema.

Short films serve as a passport into the industry for filmmakers, says director Nguyen Quoc Hung, former Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Television Film Studio (TFS), who is current lecturer at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Theater and Cinema. He explains that because the film industry can be quite unforgiving—often requiring substantial financial investment—producers need a basis for trust before committing capital to a filmmaker.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan