Major concerts boost tourism demand in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City

Online travel platform Trip.com has released booking data for domestic and international music concert tourism among Vietnamese audiences, recording a sharp surge in travel demand at destinations during major concert events.

My Dinh National Stadium is one of Hanoi’s major concert venues.

In October, major concerts including the "BIGBANG 2026-2027 World Tour," "Tinh ha say hi" (literally, The starry night of brothers Say Hi), and "Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai" (literally, Bros Overcome Thousands of Thorny Hurdles), contributed to increased demand for travel and accommodation in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Trip.com data, flight bookings to Hanoi during the BIGBANG concert period increased by 74 percent compared to the same period in 2025. In Ho Chi Minh City, flight bookings rose by 77 percent during the period two music shows were held in mid-October.

The BIGBANG concert will take place over two nights, October 24 and 25, at My Dinh National Stadium. Tourism demand rose noticeably starting from the early ticket presale on August 14, when flight and hotel bookings reached six times the daily average. Audiences traveling to Hanoi for the event primarily originate from Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Seoul, Taipei, Nagoya, and Busan.

Many fans planned their trips early to secure tickets and accommodation. Trip.com data shows that most hotels within a 3-kilometer radius of My Dinh Stadium were fully booked by late July. Hotel bookings for October 23 and 24 were approximately 15 times higher than the daily average for the month.

In Ho Chi Minh City, "Tinh ha say hi" and "Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai," both held on October 17 and 18 at different venues, also drove travel and accommodation demand. Flight bookings to the city from October 16 to 19 increased by 77 percent year-on-year, while hotel booking demand during the first two days of the events also grew significantly.

The trend of combining travel with concert attendance was also recorded at international destinations. According to Trip.com, The Weeknd’s concert nights in Kuala Lumpur in early November triggered a strong rise in travel demand. For the "BTS World Tour Arirang" in December, visitor arrivals to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore are concentrated around show dates. Compared to the same period in 2025, flight ticket sales for travel to and from Bangkok and Singapore in December both increased sharply, highlighting the attraction of music events for regional tourism.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh