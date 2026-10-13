Public encouraged to directly participate, shape Vietnam Culture Day

On October 12, at the Government Headquarters, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra chaired a national online conference to disseminate and implement plans for Vietnam Culture Day in conjunction with the 2026 Great National Unity Festival.

At the Ho Chi Minh City venue, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong presided over the meeting.

Creating an impression in the inaugural year

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, and delegates attend the online conference at the Ho Chi Minh City venue. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra emphasized that 2026 marks the first year of implementing Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on Vietnam's cultural development, as well as the inaugural national observance of Vietnam Culture Day on November 24.

To execute this mission, the Government issued Decision No. 1111/QD-TTg detailing the plan for organizing Vietnam Culture Day for the 2026–2030 period. Under the plan, a series of activities for the Culture - Great National Unity Week will take place from November 18 to November 24. The Deputy Prime Minister urged stakeholders to establish a strong hallmark starting in this inaugural year, establishing the long-term value and vitality of Vietnam Culture Day so that every year as November 24 approaches, citizens look forward to, actively join, and truly feel part of the national event.

Regarding scheduled activities during the week, leaders from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism stated that several major programs are ready, including a national cultural conference scheduled for November, a special performing arts showcase organized in collaboration with Hanoi, expecting to attract 60,000 spectators, a Vietnamese Film Week, and an art exhibition on Vietnamese cultural development during the 2021–2025 integration period. Notably, a trial run for the Vietnam Cultural Digital Map platform has been launched, with a nationwide official rollout scheduled for November 1.

Acknowledging local preparations for the Culture – Great National Unity Week, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra directed provinces and cities to consider supporting and encouraging museums, libraries, theaters, cinemas, historical sites, scenic landmarks, cultural and sports facilities, tourist spots, and entertainment or culinary spaces to open widely, extend operating hours, and offer free or discounted admission on November 24 to broaden public access to cultural heritage.

Activities and events throughout the Culture – Great National Unity Week must ensure that all citizens have opportunities to participate, create, and enjoy cultural experiences. Initiatives should be community-oriented, accessible, and tailored to diverse groups, structured not merely for passive public viewing but to empower direct participation in shaping the festival, thereby promoting national cultural values. Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra

Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day by blending tradition and modernity

Reporting at the conference, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong stated that the city advocates mobilizing the participation of businesses, social organizations, and individuals to invest, partner with, and directly organize cultural activities aligned with their capacity, strengths, and social responsibility. Event execution needs to achieve a balance between preserving and promoting traditional values and adopting modern creative forms, as well as between direct community engagement and digital transformation applications.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City plans to hold the Ho Chi Minh City International Photography Festival from November 19 to November 24, 2026, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports. Centered on the theme "Ho Chi Minh City — Creative Culture, Shaping the Future," the festival aims to bridge domestic and international photographic communities, expand creative exchange, and highlight the photography sector's potential within the cultural industries.

Scheduled exhibition venues include Le Van Tam Park, the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association, the Union of Literature and Arts Associations of Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, and the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Street along Dong Khoi Street.

Notably, during the same period, Ho Chi Minh City will host the 10th National Games in 2026. Scheduled from November 14 to December 12, 2026, the event is expected to bring together approximately 12,000 coaches and athletes representing 36 sports delegations nationwide, competing across 48 sports and 973 events. Ho Chi Minh City will directly organize 44 of these sports.

Hosting both the Ho Chi Minh City International Photography Festival and the 10th National Games in November 2026 will create opportunities to integrate cultural, artistic, and athletic events with local destination branding.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh