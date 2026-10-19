Culture/art

Online exhibition highlights President Ton Duc Thang’s life and career

SGGP

An online exhibition titled “President Ton Duc Thang and Vietnam’s Young Generation” has been launched at the Ton Duc Thang Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

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The event aims to mark the 70th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnam Youth Federation (October 15, 1956–October 15, 2026).

Featuring more than 120 documentary and photographic items, the exhibition traces the life and revolutionary career of President Ton Duc Thang. It highlights his care for, confidence in, and expectations of young people and children, while showcasing the valuable qualities he sought to instill in younger generations, including a commitment to learning, perseverance in overcoming difficulties, solidarity, and a sense of responsibility toward the community.

From youth movements during the struggle for national liberation and the defense of the Fatherland to volunteer activities during the Doi Moi (Renewal) period and international integration, the pioneering and creative spirit of Vietnamese youth has continued to be upheld through practical contributions to education, work, entrepreneurship, innovation, digital transformation, and international integration.

Through the exhibition, the Ton Duc Thang Museum aims to promote traditional values, nurture ideals, and inspire young people to dedicate themselves to society, carrying forward the positive legacy of President Ton Duc Thang.

By Hong Duong - Translated by Kim Khanh

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Online exhibition President Ton Duc Thang’s life and career 70th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the Vietnam Youth Federation

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