Buckwheat flower festival to open in Tuyen Quang

The 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival will open on October 25 in Dong Van Commune, Tuyen Quang Province, featuring cultural, tourism and sports activities through the end of December.

Buckwheat flowers on the Dong Van Karst Plateau. Photo: Thanh Binh

The 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival 2026 will open on the evening of October 25 at Youth Square in Dong Van Commune, Tuyen Quang Province, under the theme “Echoes of the Rocky Highlands”.

The festival coincides with the buckwheat flower season on the Dong Van Karst Plateau and will feature a series of cultural, tourism, sports and trade activities running through the end of December.

To prepare for this year's festival season, Tuyen Quang Province plans to cultivate about 400 hectares of buckwheat flowers across the Dong Van Karst Plateau region.

The flowers are being planted in three phases to extend the blooming season from October through December, with peak displays expected during the festival's opening week.

Flower fields are located along National Highway 4C and at tourist attractions including Heaven Gate, Thach Son Than, Tham Ma Pass, Lung Cam Cultural Village, the Vuong Family Mansion heritage site, Lo Lo Chai and the Lung Cu area. Buckwheat flowers have also been planted at the Nho Que Hydropower Boat Wharf and Pa Vi Cultural Village.

According to organizers, the opening ceremony of the 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival is scheduled for the evening of October 25 at Youth Square in Dong Van Commune, Tuyen Quang Province, under the theme “Echoes of the Rocky Highlands.”

The program will include both ceremonial and festival activities, featuring performances by artists, actors and traditional artisans. The event will blend traditional cultural spaces with contemporary art, showcasing the natural beauty, people, ethnic cultures and renewed vitality of the region.

Following the ceremony, cultural exchange and experiential activities will provide opportunities for residents and visitors to immerse themselves in the festival atmosphere.

A range of cultural, sports and tourism events will also be held, including the Lo Lo Ethnic Cultural Festival, exhibition spaces featuring products from the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program, local agricultural products and specialty goods, and the Ethnic Cultural Festival of Lung Tam Commune.

On October 31, the second edition of the “Spirit of Stone” rock music show is expected to take place in the UNESCO Global Geopark area of the Dong Van Karst Plateau.

From October through the end of December, communes across the plateau region will organize community tourism activities, cultural exchanges, folk games and demonstrations of traditional crafts.

Visitors will be able to experience linen weaving, indigo dyeing, brocade embroidery, blacksmithing and basket weaving. Local cuisine, the preparation of buckwheat cakes and traditional farming practices on rocky fields will also be among the highlights attracting visitors from across the country.



On October 3, 2010, Dong Van Karst Plateau was recognised by UNESCO as an official member of the Global Geo-parks Network (GGN), becoming Vietnam's first geological park and the second in Southeast Asia. In 2014 and 2019, UNESCO re-recognised Dong Van Karst Plateau as a member of the UNESCO Global Geopark network in the 2015-2018 period and the 2019-2022 period.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan