First Vietnam Calligraphy Festival opens in Hue

The first Vietnam Calligraphy Festival officially opened on the morning of October 22 at the Co Mat Vien (Privy Council) historic site in Hue City.

The first Vietnam Calligraphy Festival officially opened on the morning of October 22 in Hue City. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the theme "The Vietnamese Soul through Brushstrokes," the event also features an exhibition space showcasing traditional Hue handicrafts and cuisine.

The Vietnam Artisan and Trademark Association and partner entities co-organized the event.

During the opening ceremony, the organizing committee hosted two seminars, including "Han-Nom Calligraphy and the Development of Quoc Ngu (Modern Vietnamese Script) Calligraphy in the New Era" and "Enhancing Hue's Traditional Handicrafts for Domestic and International Tourism."

Running through October 26, the festival offers residents and visitors opportunities to tour exhibitions, engage with artisans, and explore the art of calligraphy.

On October 24, a special hands-on workshop will allow students and tourists to grind ink, hold traditional brushes, and practice basic calligraphy strokes. The festival program also includes a charity auction of calligraphy artworks to raise funds for heritage preservation and philanthropic activities.

Calligraphy artworks on display at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Presenting calligraphy artwork at the 1st Vietnam Calligraphy Festival (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Hoang Viet Trung, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, noted that the festival brings together over 100 display booths featuring calligraphy clubs from across the country, artisans, cultural researchers, and representatives of traditional craft villages.

The festival honors both Han-Nom and Quoc Ngu calligraphy, contributing to the preservation of the nation's studious tradition, promoting spiritual and cultural values, and bringing the art of calligraphy closer to the public—especially younger generations.

Furthermore, the "Traditional Hue Handicrafts and Cuisine Exhibition Space" highlights the richness and refinement of local culture while expanding promotional opportunities and linking culture with tourism, adding further appeal to Festival Hue 2026.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh