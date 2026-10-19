Culture/art

Ho Chi Minh City’s 2026 Ao Dai Cultural Festival ends

SGGP

The closing ceremony of the second Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Cultural Festival 2026, themed “Saigon Ao Dai,” took place at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on October 18. 

cn3-tieu-diem-6960-9381.jpg
Performance of Ao Dai in the second Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Cultural Festival 2026 (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association, and Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

Beyond celebrating the graceful beauty of Vietnamese women in the traditional ao dai (Vietnamese long dress), the festival sought to promote traditional cultural values, connect heritage with contemporary life, and pay tribute to those dedicated to preserving the traditional craftsmanship of ao dai making.

The closing ceremony featured a series of cultural, artistic, and community activities, including the “Saigon Ao Dai” photo exhibition; ao dai fashion shows showcasing designs from different periods; and an exchange with designer Ha Van Loi on the theme “Ngu Than: From Traditional Costume to Contemporary Ao Dai.”

Other highlights included the “1,000 Faces – 1,000 Stories of Saigon Ao Dai” project and a discussion on “Building a Culture of Ao Dai Wearing Among Saigon Entrepreneurs.”

According to the organizers, the “1,000 Faces—1,000 Stories of Saigon Ao Dai” project aims to preserve images, memories, and stories of people connected with the traditional Vietnamese dress while building a community-based archive on Ao Dai culture in Ho Chi Minh City.

The organizers said the ao dai has the potential to become a resource for tourism and the creative industries when integrated with design, photography, the arts, and experiential activities.

Following two editions, the Ao Dai Cultural Festival is gradually becoming a meeting point for designers, artisans, and Ao Dai enthusiasts. The organizers hope that appreciation for the traditional dress will be translated into concrete action, from encouraging creativity to creating sustainable livelihoods.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association Ho Chi Minh City Book Street Ao Dai Cultural Festival

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn