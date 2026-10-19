Ho Chi Minh City’s 2026 Ao Dai Cultural Festival ends

The closing ceremony of the second Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Cultural Festival 2026, themed “Saigon Ao Dai,” took place at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on October 18.

Performance of Ao Dai in the second Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Cultural Festival 2026 (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association, and Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

Beyond celebrating the graceful beauty of Vietnamese women in the traditional ao dai (Vietnamese long dress), the festival sought to promote traditional cultural values, connect heritage with contemporary life, and pay tribute to those dedicated to preserving the traditional craftsmanship of ao dai making.

The closing ceremony featured a series of cultural, artistic, and community activities, including the “Saigon Ao Dai” photo exhibition; ao dai fashion shows showcasing designs from different periods; and an exchange with designer Ha Van Loi on the theme “Ngu Than: From Traditional Costume to Contemporary Ao Dai.”

Other highlights included the “1,000 Faces – 1,000 Stories of Saigon Ao Dai” project and a discussion on “Building a Culture of Ao Dai Wearing Among Saigon Entrepreneurs.”

According to the organizers, the “1,000 Faces—1,000 Stories of Saigon Ao Dai” project aims to preserve images, memories, and stories of people connected with the traditional Vietnamese dress while building a community-based archive on Ao Dai culture in Ho Chi Minh City.

The organizers said the ao dai has the potential to become a resource for tourism and the creative industries when integrated with design, photography, the arts, and experiential activities.

Following two editions, the Ao Dai Cultural Festival is gradually becoming a meeting point for designers, artisans, and Ao Dai enthusiasts. The organizers hope that appreciation for the traditional dress will be translated into concrete action, from encouraging creativity to creating sustainable livelihoods.

By Quynh Yen - Translated by Kim Khanh