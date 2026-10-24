BigBang concerts drive hotel demand and airfares higher in Hanoi

The two BigBang concert nights on October 24 and 25 have generated strong interest among young fans, filling hotels and pushing some round-trip airfares between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to nearly VND7 million (US$271).

On the afternoon of October 23, large numbers of fans continued to gather around My Dinh Stadium to exchange wristbands in preparation for the BigBang concerts. Wristband distribution took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 22 and 23.

The wristband distribution area are crowded with attendees of the BigBang concert. Photo: SGGP

Concert promotional posters, along with individual images of members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, were displayed around the stadium. Some fans also used cars decorated with the group's images and supportive messages to promote the event.

The concert's popularity quickly spread to the accommodation market. Surveys conducted on October 21 and 22 at about 10 hotels within a one- to three-kilometer radius of My Dinh Stadium showed that most rooms for the night of October 24 had already sold out. Some properties only had limited availability on October 23 and 25 or offered only premium rooms. Standard double-room rates were around VND1 million per night, up VND200,000-VND300,000 compared with normal days.

Airfares to Hanoi have also seen a significant increase. A check on Traveloka and Trip.com reveals that round-trip tickets between Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi for the period of October 23–26 are quite expensive. Flights at convenient times, including baggage allowance, can cost nearly VND7 million.

CEO Nguyen Van Tho of personalized booking and tour platform Mustgo said occupancy rates in the My Dinh area had surpassed 80 percent, while room rates had increased by about 5 percent to 15 percent depending on the hotel. As room availability around the stadium tightened, visitors expanded their searches to nearby areas.

Outside My Dinh Stadium, the venue for the BigBang concert, the area is aglow with bright lights. Photo: SGGP

Thu Trang, a fan from Hanoi, said her group had proactively searched for accommodations early but still failed to find rooms near the venue. As a result, they chose to rent rooms in Tay Ho Ward to make it easier to stay together and travel to the concert.

Room shortages were also reported at hotels farther from the venue. Nguyen Thi Cam Ly, Marketing Director of Sheraton Hanoi, said the hotel was fully booked on October 24 and 25, with average room rates running 30 percent to 50 percent higher than on a typical weekend.

The appearance of G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung in Hanoi for the two concert nights marks a long-awaited reunion for BigBang fans. The event in Vietnam is jointly organized by AEG Presents Asia, Carpa and VPBank in cooperation with YG Entertainment.

This is the first time a Vietnamese brand has simultaneously taken on both the organizer role and the position of title sponsor for the tour, opening opportunities for the development of concert-related tourism.



BigBang will embark on a global tour in 2026 to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut, their agency YG Entertainment announced in March 4. The tour will feature the three members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan