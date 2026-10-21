Documentary, republished book on Cu Chi female guerrillas presented

A 10-episode documentary and republished book honoring Cu Chi's female guerrillas were introduced in Ho Chi Minh City on Oct 20 to mark Vietnamese Women's Day, spotlighting their heroic wartime sacrifices and resilience.

Members of the Cu Chi Female Guerrilla Unit attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Veterans Association and the Veteran Entrepreneurs Association of Ho Chi Minh City hosted a program on the morning of October 20 to introduce a documentary series and the republished book "Cu Chi Female Guerrillas - Flowers of the Iron Land" on the occasion of Vietnamese Women's Day (October 20).

Speaking at the event, Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Association, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC cum Chairman of the HCMC Veterans Association, emphasized that the documentary and the book depict a fierce yet heroic period of struggle, highlighting the sacrifices and contributions of female guerrillas in defending their homeland. He noted that these serve as valuable materials for traditional education.

The narrative memoir "Cu Chi Female Guerrillas—Flowers of the Iron Land" by writer Nguyen Minh Ngoc was first published by the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House in 2016. In this first republished edition, the book has been revised and expanded and published by the People's Public Security Publishing House.

The 338-page book comprises five chapters, including Life-and-Death Struggle; Long-Haired Guerrilla Unit; Not an Inch Left, Not a Millimeter Retreated; Liberating the Homeland; and Flowers of the Iron Land, alongside information on the land and people of Cu Chi.

Writer Nguyen Minh Ngoc presents copies of the book to representatives of the Veterans Association and the Veteran Entrepreneurs Association of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

The documentary series of the same name, directed by Nguyen Thi Thu Trang and produced by the Ho Chi Minh City Television Film Studio (TFS), consists of 10 episodes. According to director Thu Trang, the series was in preparation for nearly two years, officially began filming in late 2025, and is expected to air on HTV9 (Ho Chi Minh City Television) in November.

The film portrays the formation and development of the Cu Chi guerrilla force from the anti-French resistance to the anti-American war. Much of the content is dedicated to honoring secret female guerrillas—clandestine forces operating deep within enemy territory who supported the revolution with food supplies, intelligence, mass mobilization, and combat coordination.

Each episode explores a distinct aspect of the Cu Chi female guerrillas, ranging from hero mothers and heroic young girls to political work, military proselytizing, protest movements, tunnel construction, and primitive weapon making, while also depicting their love stories and silent sacrifices.

Through the series, the production crew aims to honor the bravery, creativity, and unyielding spirit of Cu Chi women amid fierce war conditions.

Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Book cover of "Cu Chi Female Guerrillas - Flowers of the Iron Land"

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh