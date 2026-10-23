National dance talent competition for students launched

The country's first nationwide dance competition exclusively for students will take place in November in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, bringing together 188 contestants from arts and cultural institutions across the country.

On October 23, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a press conference to introduce the 2026 National Dance Talent Competition for Students. It is the first nationwide dance competition organized specifically for students.

A press conference introducing the 2026 National Dance Talent Competition for students. Photo: Lan Phuong

The competition will take place in November in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, bringing together 188 contestants from 18 training institutions with 158 entries. Under the theme “Young Dance Talents: Preserving Identity, Shining for the Future,” the event will provide young talents with opportunities to showcase their professional skills, performance abilities and creative thinking.

Speaking at the launch event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong emphasized that this is the first time the ministry has organized a nationwide competition for students in the field of dance. He said the competition will help assess training outcomes and identify and nurture young talents for Vietnam's dance sector.

According to the organizers, the first phase will take place from November 3 to 6 at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture. The second phase will be held from November 10 to 12 at the Kim Ma Theater, under the Vietnam National Theater of Traditional Performing Arts, in Hanoi.

Through the competition, the ministry aims to discover promising contestants for advanced training and potential inclusion in talent development programs, including overseas training opportunities. The event will also provide a platform for training institutions to exchange expertise and strengthen the quality of dance education.

Contestants will compete in four categories including European classical dance (ballet) and modern ballet, contemporary dance, ethnic folk and traditional dance, and choreographic talent.

Eligible participants are students aged 14 to 35 who are enrolled at cultural and arts training institutions nationwide.

Organizers encourage works that draw inspiration from Vietnamese culture, history and people, promote national identity and demonstrate creative approaches. In each category and competition round, one first prize, two second prizes and three third prizes will be awarded.

The competition will also present special awards for coaches, choreographers, outstanding performers, outstanding works, creative works, works reflecting strong national cultural identity and outstanding training institutions.

The event is part of activities marking Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and is intended to promote the development of cultural human resources while inspiring creativity among young people in the arts sector.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan