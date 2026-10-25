Concerts present new driving force for entertainment industry

Vietnam’s live entertainment industry is booming, but Ho Chi Minh City still lacks large-scale venues meeting international standards, highlighting the need for long-term investment in performance spaces and supporting infrastructure.

As the year draws to a close, the live music scene in Ho Chi Minh City and across Vietnam is thriving. Solo concerts by individual artists, large-scale concerts and multi-tiered music festivals organized by production companies are collectively painting a vibrant picture of the country’s live entertainment industry.

Concerts one after another

A performance at the "Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai" (literally, Bros Overcome Thousands of Thorny Hurdles) 2026

Ho Chi Minh City has been the focal point of Vietnam’s live entertainment scene over the past 10 days, hosting numerous domestic and international artists alongside a series of large-scale concerts.

On the evening of October 17 alone, nearly 100,000 spectators attended four major concerts, including "Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai" (literally, Bros overcome thousands of thorny hurdles) 2026 at The Global City new urban area in Binh Trung Ward; "Tinh ha say hi" (literally, The starry night of brothers Say Hi) 2026 at Van Phuc City urban area in Hiep Binh Ward; Phung Khanh Linh’s “Giua mot van tour” (Amidst a myriad of tours) at Phu Tho Indoor Stadium in Phu Tho Ward; and American singer Tiffany Young’s "Edge of calm tour" at Nguyen Du Indoor Stadium in Ben Thanh Ward, a stop on her Asian tour.

The momentum continued on the evening of October 18, when more than 93,000 spectators attended three events, consisting of "Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai 2026";" Tinh ha say hi 2026"; and the mass performance of the classic anthem called “Thanh am Len Dang” (The sound of the song, “Len Dang” (Setting Off), a song composed by Luu Huu Phuoc), on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Sai Gon Ward to mark the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam Youth Federation’s traditional day (October 15, 1956–2026).

The appeal of the year-end music festival season has been shaped in particular by two prominent producers.

"Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai 2026", featuring 33 performers, delivered a comprehensive audiovisual spectacle. The fusion of contemporary music, national cultural identity, and stories behind the stage lights turned the shows into unforgettable experiences. One of the concerts’ defining highlights was the musical segment built around the theme of “Roots,” which brought traditional folk elements into the setting of a modern mega-concert.

Meanwhile, "Tinh Ha Say Hi 2026", featuring 24 male performers, drew more than 80,000 spectators over two nights. Each show brought 22 songs that had dominated music platforms and social media for months to the live stage, accompanied by energetic choreography and spectacular visual effects that thrilled fans.

My Dinh Stadium erupts during BIGBANG’s opening night performance. (Photo: SGGP)

The spectacular concerts in Ho Chi Minh City are seen as a curtain-raiser for a packed series of music festivals and live performances scheduled across Vietnam from now through the end of 2026.

The producer of "Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai 2026" has announced that Days 3 and 4 of the concert series will take place at Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 in Hung Yen Province on December 5 and 6. Meanwhile, the production team behind Tinh Ha Say Hi 2026 has announced that Days 3 and 4 will be held in Hanoi on November 14 and 15 at the Vietnam Exhibition Center.

The concert calendar is becoming increasingly vibrant, with a host of upcoming shows. HIEUTHUHAI (aka Tran Minh Hieu) will bring his "Mat nham mat mo" (Eye shut, eyes wide) concert to Hanoi on November 1; Phuong My Chi will perform "Dan choi dan ca" (People performing traditional folk music) in Hanoi on November 7; My Tam will stage "Live concert 2026: See the light day 2" in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21; and Quoc Thien will present "Skynote" in Hanoi on November 29.

December will see a series of major performances, including Tung Duong’s "Bay ve phia mat troi" (Fly toward the sun) in Hanoi on December 19; SpaceSpeakers’ KOSMIK Live Concert in Ho Chi Minh City on December 12; "Hien dien (Presence) – Uprize Concert" in Hanoi on December 12; and "Nhung thanh pho mo mang" (Dreamy cities), scheduled for Ho Chi Minh City on December 12 and Hanoi on January 17, 2027.

In particular, the Vietnamese live entertainment scene turned its attention to October 24 and 25, when BIGBANG will perform two nights at My Dinh National Stadium as part of the group’s 20th-anniversary tour. The lineup features G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.

Raising standards and taking the industry to new heights

"Tinh ha say hi" (literally, The starry night of brothers Say Hi) 2026, featuring 24 male performers, draws more than 80,000 spectators over two nights

A few years ago, relatively few international stars chose Vietnam as a tour destination due to a shortage of venues meeting international standards and audience numbers that were required to reach at least 2,000. Music producer Vo Minh Hien, who has organized numerous large-scale shows, recalled that even events attracting more than 1,000 spectators were difficult to stage at the time. Constraints involving production scale, performance technology and audience purchasing power had repeatedly forced his team to abandon opportunities to bring international artists to Vietnam.

In July 2023, BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK World Tour concert at My Dinh National Stadium drew more than 64,000 spectators, creating a seismic impact on Vietnam’s live entertainment market.

Many had dreamed of the day when domestic shows could attract audiences on a similar scale. Encouragingly, just two years later, concerts drawing 35,000 to 50,000 spectators per night had become increasingly common.

The success of domestic concerts in terms of both attendance and scale, alongside international performances by artists and groups such as BLACKPINK, G-DRAGON, Super Junior, PSY, Sandara Park, Wendy and BamBam, as well as BIGBANG’s latest decision to include Vietnam on its tour, demonstrates the country’s ability to meet demanding requirements for stage technology, the organization and operation of major international-standard events, and large audiences.

The decision by the organizers of the 41st Golden Disc Awards (GDA 2027), one of South Korea’s oldest and most prestigious music award ceremonies, often dubbed the “Grammys of K-pop,” to hold the event at the outdoor stage of the Vietnam National Exhibition Center in Hanoi on January 9 and 10, 2027, further demonstrates the capabilities of Vietnam’s music market.

The emergence of numerous music show brands and a series of high-profile, large-scale performances reflects the market’s rapid growth. Greater competition is driving improvements in production quality and raising industry standards. Domestic concerts are also increasingly demonstrating the production capabilities, creativity and investment commitment of organizers and artists.

The smooth coordination and operation of shows attracting 35,000 to 50,000 spectators—or even nearly 100,000 per night—not only demonstrate production capabilities approaching international standards but also mark a new milestone for Vietnam’s live entertainment industry.

BIGBANG members and tens of thousands of fans sing along to songs that have been part of their lives for years. (Photo: SGGP)

Musician Nguyen Van Chung said that seeing the impressive investment in stage design, sound and lighting systems, content and show scripts, and technically sophisticated performances makes the insiders truly happy and excited. Performing before an audience in an internationally standard venue is a dream and a great source of happiness for artists. The live entertainment market is raising hopes for even more spectacular concert series from producers in the future. However, this will require long-term investment in performance venues and infrastructure to support public transport, tourism, and audiences’ overall music experiences.

Despite hosting a series of large-scale concerts, Ho Chi Minh City still faces a paradox: a shortage of sustainable, large-capacity venues for public performances. Finding a venue that can accommodate 30,000 to 50,000 spectators and meet international standards remains an enormous challenge.

A case in point was the 'Tinh Ha Say Hi 2026" concert at the Van Phuc City urban area on the evening of October 17, which caused severe traffic congestion on National Highway 13 that continued until late at night.

This situation calls for Ho Chi Minh City to promptly study plans to develop and make use of new performance spaces. This would give production companies, arts organizations and artists more venues capable of meeting international standards, support the live entertainment market’s ambitions for further growth, and provide a commensurate boost to the cultural industries’ wider development.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh