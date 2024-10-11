Journalism Award for anti-corruption, anti-negativity 2024 launched

The Ho Chi Minh City Journalism Award for anti-corruption and anti-negativity in 2024 was launched on October 10.

As a bridge between the Party, government and residents, the media plays a paramount role and is among pioneer units in detecting and exposing issues of corruption, negativity and the wrongs of civil servants and Party members while they perform their tasks and missions.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong speaks at the seminar under theme of “Solutions for Recovering Corrupt Assets in Ho Chi Minh City”, organized at Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City on October 10 morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The statement was emphasized by Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong at a seminar under theme of “Solutions for Recovering Corrupt Assets in Ho Chi Minh City”, organized at Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City on October 10 morning.

At the seminar, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong launched the Ho Chi Minh City Journalism Award for anti-corruption and anti-negativity in 2024.

Delivering his marks at the launching, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong stated that the year 2024 holds a significant meaning in the successful implementation of the resolutions of the Party Congress at all levels.

In this context, the entire political system of Ho Chi Minh City has been actively making its efforts to combat corruption, negativity, wastefulness, group interests and the manifestations of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” within organizations and units.

The Party and State have consistently affirmed that the fight against corruption and negativity is the inevitable responsibility and task of functional agencies and the entire society, including the media, which plays an important role.

In order to achieve positive results, it is essential to have the involvement from all sectors, including media agencies as the pioneer.

According to him, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalism Award for anti-corruption and anti-negativity in 2024 is an opportunity for media agencies, public officials, Party members and the people to contribute their ideas and initiatives to building and reforming the Party and government, combating the degradation of political ideology, morality and lifestyle, as well as the manifestations of "self-evolution" and "self-transformation" within organizations and units.

Moreover, this journalism award aims to encourage more outstanding articles and works of journalism, contributing positively to the efforts against corruption and negativity as well as fighting against the distorted arguments and statements of hostile forces regarding anti-corruption efforts, thereby contributing to building a clean and strong Party and political system via new effective and innovative approaches and models.

The entries that have been published by domestic media agencies since from 1, 2024, to December 20, 2024 could participate in this award.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong