Seminar on solutions for corrupt asset recovery organized at SGGP Newspaper

Overview of the seminar

The Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper are organizers of the program, presided over by Member of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Board of the HCMC Party Committee, and Permanent Deputy Head of the city's Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negativity Steering Committee; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong and Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Procuracy Ngo Pham Viet emphasized that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Procuracy would propose the prosecution of “money laundering” crime for corruption offenses that involved in concealing assets without any intention to recover them during process of handling. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Deputy Head of the Economic Police Division of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thuan Lang indicated that the city police have been facing significant difficulties in the process of detection, seizure and recovery of assets. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chief Inspector of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Van Bay highly appreciates the theme of “Solutions for Recovering Corrupt Assets in Ho Chi Minh City”, organized at the headquarters of SGGP Newspaper, as a new approach reflecting the media's role in supervision regarding anti-corruption efforts and asset recovery in Ho Chi Minh City, thereby providing timely information to the public through the press. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung).

During the seminar, delegates discuss various ideas for enhancing the effectiveness of asset recovery in Ho Chi Minh City.

The program receives concerns from various media agencies.

