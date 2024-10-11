Seminar on solutions for corrupt asset recovery organized at SGGP Newspaper
SGGPO
A seminar, themed “Solutions for Recovering Corrupt Assets in Ho Chi Minh City”, was organized at Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City on October 10 morning.
The Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper are organizers of the program, presided over by Member of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Board of the HCMC Party Committee, and Permanent Deputy Head of the city's Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negativity Steering Committee; Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tang Huu Phong and Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van.