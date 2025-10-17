Japan's autumn festival to take place in Hanoi

A festival will take place this weekend for everyone to experience the colours, tastes and sounds of Japan's autumn season.

Ningyo dolls will be displayed at the Japanese Autumn Festival. (Photo: antiquejapanesedolls.com)

Aki Matsuri—Japanese Autumn Festival features diverse cultural experiences, including the traditional Japanese games of kendama and shogi chess, origami, and Ningyo doll displays, as well as Yosakoi dance and Iaido sword demonstrations.

The festival also includes a Haiku workshop and an Autumn in Japan roundtable dialogue to explore the Japanese aesthetic of appreciating the season.

As evening falls, the festival-goers will enjoy the warm glow of bamboo lanterns and Japanese City Pop music.

Food and drink booths offering Japanese favorites such as rice onigiri, Takoyaki octopus balls, and Japanese sweets.

The festival will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on October 18-19 at 27 Quang Trung Street.

Vietnamplus