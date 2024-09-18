Int’l organizations provide aid to help Vietnam address typhoon aftermath

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on September 18 organized a ceremony to receive emergency aid from international organizations to assist Northern provinces affected by typhoon Yagi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep expressed his sincere thanks to international organizations and embassies for their assistance.

The Vietnamese government is constantly making efforts to overcome the consequences of super typhoon Yagi and received around US$15 million and 200 tons of essential items from international partners.

He hoped that Vietnam would continue to receive support from the international community in the coming time to help disaster-hit areas stabilize their lives and restore production and business.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis said that the UN has supported Vietnam in conducting surveys of regions and areas affected by natural disasters to assess the quality of clean water, sanitation, education, and agriculture over the past years.

She committed that the UN will continue to work closely with partners to reduce natural disaster risk and cooperate with relevant agencies to mobilize additional resources to help areas heavily affected by the typhoon recover from storm damage.

At the ceremony, the embassies of countries in Vietnam extended their deepest sympathies to Vietnam for the significant losses and pledged to continuously support Vietnam to overcome the consequences of super typhoon Yagi.

Accordingly, the British Embassy committed to providing US$1.3 million while the U.S. Embassy donated US$1 million. The embassies of New Zealand, Australia, and the Republic of Korea provided US$620,000, US$2 million, and US$2 million respectively.

In addition, a batch of 35 tons of essential goods for flood victims from the Indian Government arrived in Hanoi on September 15. Relief goods include essential items such as water purifiers, blankets, mosquito nets, kitchen utensils, water tanks, water containers with taps, and solar-powered lamps with a total value of US$1 million.

