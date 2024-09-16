National

India donates relief goods for storm victims in Vietnam

A batch of 35 tons of essential goods for flood victims from the Indian Government arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on the evening of September 15, reported the Indian Embassy in Vietnam on September 16.

A batch of 35 tons of essential goods for flood victims from the Indian Government arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on the evening of September 15. (Photo: SGGP)

Relief goods include essential items such as water purifiers, blankets, mosquito nets, kitchen utensils, water tanks, water containers with taps, and solar-powered lamps with a total value of US$1 million.

The Indian Ambassador to Vietnam handed over the shipment of aid supplies to representatives of the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and Tuyen Quang Province.

The Indian community sent their deep sympathy to those affected by the storm. In addition, Indian businesses and people who are living and working in Vietnam made a large donation to support disaster-hit areas, the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam said.

The Indian Ambassador to Vietnam hands over the shipment of aid supplies to representatives of the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Government and people of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnamese people.

Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar also conveyed his condolences to Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son over the great losses caused by the typhoon.

The Indian government affirms that humanitarian assistance to Vietnam further demonstrates the strong and long-term relationship between the two countries marked by the Vietnam- India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Kim Khanh

