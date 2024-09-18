National

Around VND1,344 billion raised for typhoon Yagi victims

As of 5 p.m. on September 17, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) received VND1,344 billion (US$54.6 million) from organizations and individuals to support 26 typhoon-hit provinces.

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front receives donations from foreign representative agencies and international organizations. (Photo: SGGP)

The Central Relief Mobilization Committee of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front held a program in Hanoi on the evening of September 17 to receive donations from foreign representative agencies and international organizations for those affected by typhoon Yagi.

Attending the event were ambassadors of Singapore, the UK, Northern Ireland, and Switzerland to Vietnam; the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, heads of UN agencies in Vietnam, including United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), UN Women, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nation Fund Population Agency (UNFPA); and representatives from the embassies of Australia, India, New Zealand, Laos, Cambodia, Turkey, and South Korea in Hanoi.

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front receives donations from the Ministry of National Defense. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on the evening of the same day, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front received a donation of VND40 billion from the Ministry of National Defense to support victims of typhoon Yagi.

Also on the evening of the same day, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front received donations from many State agencies, businesses, organizations, and individuals at home and abroad to support victims of typhoon Yagi, including a fund from children of the residential quarters 33 and 34 of the 87 Linh Nam apartment building.

The funds will be allocated to localities to quickly deliver food and essential supplies to families with dead, injured, and missing people by super typhoon Yagi, repair houses damaged during the storm, provide books and school supplies to students, and provide health care to residents.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh

