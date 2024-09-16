Nearly VND1,100 billion donated to support typhoon victims

As of 5 p.m. on September 15, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) received VND1,094 billion (US$45 million) from organizations and individuals to support victims of typhoon Yagi.

On September 15, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front continued to release statements of the list of collectives and individuals who donated to the fund for those affected by typhoon Yagi, including statements displaying donors' transaction details at the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) on September 11.

On September 16, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front spent VND385 billion (US$15.7 million) to provide aid and support for northern provinces affected by the typhoon.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh said that the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front will continue to publish detailed statements to provide the list of organizations and individuals who donated to the fund to help typhoon-hit victims and direct cash donations at the Central Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee for the public’s supervision.

