Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City shapes megacity vision for the next 100 years

SGGP

The 6th session of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council evaluated 47 proposals and draft resolutions, focusing on planning, development mechanisms, the budget, and public investment. A key item was the Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan for 2025–2050 with a 100-year vision. Under this plan, Ho Chi Minh City aims to become a multi-polar, multi-centric megacity featuring 5 dynamic growth hubs, 5 satellite centers, and 10 development governance zones, closely integrated with public transit and ecological protection.

By Thanh Quang - Translated by Thu Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City 11th Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan for 2025–2050

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