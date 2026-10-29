Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross targets 40,000 Tet gifts for vulnerable residents

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society plans to provide 40,000 gift packages to disadvantaged residents for the upcoming Lunar New Year 2027 and has so far mobilized more than 8,800 gifts worth nearly VND11 billion.

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and its affiliated units plan to provide 40,000 gift packages to people facing difficult circumstances during the Lunar New Year of the Goat 2027. To date, the Society has mobilized more than 8,800 gift packages, with funding of nearly VND11 billion (US$420,000).

Chairman Nguyen Minh Nhut of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society revealed this at a press briefing on October 29. Moreover, he also announced the Society’s integrated electronic information portal and introducing the Humanity Festival 2026.

Chairman Nguyen Minh Nhut of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society announces the Society’s integrated electronic information portal and introducing the Humanity Festival 2026. Photo: SGGP

Under the theme Vi moi nguoi, o moi noi (For everyone, Everywhere), the Humanity Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place on November 18 and 19 in Vung Tau Ward and several other localities as part of the Vung Tau Culinary Culture Festival 2026.

The program is held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Vietnam Red Cross Society and the 50-year journey of building and developing the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society.

On November 18, four activities are planned including first-aid skills training; the Chuyen xe nghia tinh - Phien cho 0 dong (Compassionate Bus - Zero-Cost Market), free haircuts and a voluntary blood donation event.

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society organize blood donation. Photo: SGGP

The Chuyen xe nghia tinh - Phien cho 0 dong (Compassionate Bus - Zero-Cost Market) is expected to be organized in Vung Tau Ward, Xuyen Moc Commune and Xuan Son Commune, providing 600 gift packages with a total value of VND300 million. The free haircut program will deploy 20 vehicles and is expected to serve at least 2,000 people.

The Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society and Dong Tay Barbershop Vietnam JSC sign an agreement on vocational training . Photo: SGGP

On the morning of November 19, the Moi buoc chan, mot tam long nhan ai (Every step, A kind heart) companion walk is expected to draw around 10,000 participants to Bai Sau Park in Vung Tau Ward. The event will also feature demonstrations of first aid, rescue and emergency response, as well as a dedicated space for humanitarian networking.

According to Chairman Nguyen Minh Nhut, the program aims to promote practical acts of sharing and mobilize resources to support people facing hardship and vulnerable groups, especially during the Lunar New Year of Dinh Mui 2027.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society also announced its integrated electronic information portal, which introduces the organization, provides updates on humanitarian programs and community assistance activities, highlights effective models and examples of good deeds, and helps connect social resources.

The Society also signed a cooperation agreement with Trai Xoai Advertising Communications Company on digital transformation. It also sign an agreement with Dong Tay Barbershop Vietnam JSC on vocational training, job placement connections, livelihood support, and humanitarian activities for the 2026-2031 period.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan