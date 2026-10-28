Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City revises plans for three road, canal upgrade projects

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed adjusting investment plans for two major road projects and a canal renovation scheme, with combined funding exceeding VND15.5 trillion (about US$590 million), to improve traffic flow, drainage, and urban infrastructure.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has submitted three draft resolutions to the city People's Council for consideration.

The proposed adjustment to the Tan Ky Tan Quy Road expansion project would raise its total investment to nearly VND6.48 trillion. Classified as a Group A project, it is expected to run from 2027 to 2032.

The project covers a 2.9-kilometer stretch between Binh Long and Cong Hoa intersections, with a planned cross-section of 30 meters. The roadway would accommodate six lanes across a 20-meter carriageway, while the central divider and sidewalks would take up the remaining width. The project would also upgrade drainage, lighting, landscaping, and other technical infrastructure along the route.

img-2130-606-4104.jpeg.jfif
Bau Trau Canal is currently polluted.

The city has also proposed revising the name and scope of the Bau Trau Canal project, which covers the section from Tan Hoa Canal to Phan Anh Street in Phu Lam and Phu Thanh wards.

With estimated investment exceeding VND4.744 trillion, the Group A project is scheduled for completion by 2031. Plans call for renovating approximately 1,066 meters of canal, with a channel width of 10 meters, reinforcing the banks with prestressed concrete structures and building a 20-meter-wide road along the canal, alongside green space in Phu Thanh Ward.

Other works include drainage facilities and technical corridors to accommodate underground power and telecommunications cables. The project would require the acquisition of approximately 3.82 hectares of land and aims to improve drainage, reduce flooding, upgrade the urban landscape, and enhance living conditions for residents.

The third proposal concerns the expansion of the Phan Anh–An Duong Vuong road corridor between Hoa Binh and Ba Hom streets. The project is estimated to cost more than VND4.326 trillion from the city budget and is scheduled for 2027-2032.

The approximately two-kilometer route, passing through Phu Lam, Phu Thanh, and Binh Tri Dong wards, would be widened to a 30-meter cross-section, with upgraded road surfaces, drainage, and technical infrastructure.

According to the municipal government, the corridor connects key transport routes in the city's northwestern and southwestern areas. Its existing carriageway is only about seven meters wide, and heavy traffic frequently causes congestion during peak hours.

Inadequate drainage has also left the route among the city's identified flood hotspots. The proposed upgrades are intended to increase road capacity, improve connectivity, address flooding, and modernize infrastructure in surrounding neighborhoods.

By Cam Nuong, Thu Huong, Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Ho Chi Minh City road upgrades canal renovation urban drainage flood prevention

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