The initiatives focus on public transit, interconnected birth and death data systems, and home assistance for death registration, contributing to improving the quality of public services.

Ho Chi Minh City launches three digital transformation models to serve residents. (Photo: SGGP)

On October 28, at Ben Thanh metro station, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a launch ceremony for three digital transformation models aimed at building a digital government that serves citizens quickly, conveniently, and compassionately.

The three implemented models comprise connecting Ho Chi Minh City public transit to the centralized transportation platform on the VNeID application, creating and connecting a birth and death repository to resolve administrative procedures, and the Compassionate Rapid Response Team linked with the Ho Chi Minh City 1022 Hotline to support residents with home-based death registration.

The model connecting public transit to VNeID enables citizens to look up and manage multi-modal travel routes, use electronic identification, and integrate electronic ticketing on a single platform. Integrating the metro system and buses helps streamline steps when using services, advancing the goal of building a unified electronic ticketing system for public transportation.

The interconnected birth and death data model is being piloted at four hospitals, including Cho Ray, Tu Du, Hung Vuong, and Oncology Hospital. Data is directly linked to the shared database, enabling civil status officials to retrieve information, reducing the need for physical paperwork from residents, and saving time and costs. Following the pilot phase, Ho Chi Minh City will expand connectivity to all healthcare facilities across the city.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The compassionate rapid response team supporting home death registration reflects a human-centric approach in digital transformation. Information received via the 1022 Hotline is dispatched to rapid response teams at ward- and commune-level People's Committees to directly assist families of the deceased with administrative procedures. To date, 168 localities have implemented this model, assisting with the issuance of death certificates in 1,247 cases.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu remarked that the common thread among the three models is delivering public services precisely where and when citizens need them, built upon interconnected and pre-prepared data.

The Vice Chairman also directed the continued expansion of data integration across transportation, healthcare, and public services while encouraging residents and businesses to provide feedback and propose practical services. Public satisfaction remains one of the key metrics for evaluating the effectiveness of digital services.

Senior Colonel Tran Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, speaks at the launch ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launch, Senior Colonel Tran Hong Minh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, committed to coordinating with municipal departments, sectors, and local authorities to operate systems synchronously and securely, ensuring the digital transformation models generate tangible efficiency and deliver practical benefits to citizens.

By Nguyen Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh