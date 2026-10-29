Ho Chi Minh City accelerates social housing development

Ho Chi Minh City is stepping up efforts to expand social housing and rental accommodation, with a target of developing 9,000 homes in 2026, including 7,000 social housing units and 2,000 rental homes.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh speaks at the meeting.

A working session on October 29 discussed the progress of housing projects between a delegation from the Ministry of Construction and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, covering implementation in 2026 and subsequent years.

According to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the city completed 17,902 of the 18,143 social housing units planned for 2021-2025, achieving 98.7 percent of its target.

As of October 2026, three projects with a combined capacity of 2,283 units had been completed, while 26 others, comprising approximately 23,500 units, were under construction. The city had also broken ground on 14 projects with a total of around 14,850 units.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the city had reviewed 31 land plots originating from State-managed holdings, which could provide land for approximately 40,000 homes.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, presents a report at the meeting.

The city is preparing to launch large-scale developments and is negotiating the acquisition of certain housing assets to expand the supply of rental accommodation. Planned projects include a social housing development by Khang Dien at Le Minh Xuan Industrial Park, which is expected to provide around 50,000 units.

Mr. Hoang Nguyen Dinh said the city would focus on meeting its 2026 housing targets, reviewing available land, streamlining administrative procedures and mobilizing resources for subsequent development phases. Clearly defining project lists, implementation schedules, and investor responsibilities would be essential to ensuring that housing supply meets residents’ needs.

Mr. Nguyen Van Sinh, Deputy Minister of Construction, urged the city to review projects scheduled for completion this year and press developers to mobilize resources to ensure construction progress and quality.

A delegation from the Ministry of Construction meets with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

For rental housing, he called for a review of surplus public assets that could be repurposed, as well as research into using the Housing Development Fund to build up a rental housing stock. The city should also consider an appropriate proportion of social housing allocated for rent based on actual demand.

Mr. Nguyen Van Sinh stressed that site clearance, land allocation, planning adjustments, construction permits, and investment procedures must be expedited. Authorities should establish realistic timelines based on each project’s scale from the investment approval stage, while implementing specific inspection and monitoring plans to prevent administrative delays from disrupting overall progress.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan