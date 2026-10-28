HCMC proposes incentives of up to VND531 million to attract talent

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed an initial income support package of over VND530 million (US$20,510) a person, monthly earnings of up to VND265.5 million for experts, and additional housing and research support policies to attract high-quality talent.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted a draft resolution proposing mechanisms and policies to attract, utilize and develop high-quality human resources and talented individuals. The proposal is aimed at implementing the Urban Development Law.

City attracts talent based on actual demand

According to the proposal, Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on developing digital technology, artificial intelligence, big data, semiconductors, quantum technology, new energy, an international financial center, logistics, the marine economy, free trade zones, urban planning and infrastructure, high-tech agriculture, biotechnology, healthcare, culture, arts, and sports.

Foreign professor serving as a visiting lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Health Sciences (Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City). Photo: SGGP

The city also requires highly qualified personnel in social sciences and humanities, public policy planning, state administration, legal affairs, and the judiciary.

According to a review by the Department of Science and Technology, demand for talent recruitment in 2026 is 43 people, including 39 experts, three individuals with exceptional talent, and one chief project architect.

Three recruitment approaches have been proposed: signing expert contracts; recruiting highly qualified professionals as civil servants and public employees; and recognizing and rewarding existing civil servants and public employees with exceptionally outstanding achievements.

Target groups include experts, scientists, managers, executives, exceptionally talented individuals, outstanding graduates, postgraduate degree holders, and personnel in science, technology, innovation, and creative industries. Ho Chi Minh City will also consider attracting professionals currently working for domestic and international enterprises and organizations.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee warned that delays in implementing the policies could cause the city to miss opportunities to recruit highly capable personnel for leadership positions. This could slow the implementation of key projects and strategic programs while weakening the city’s competitiveness in attracting investment. The recruitment and effective deployment of highly qualified personnel should be more closely tied to specific job requirements, key strategic priorities, and concrete, measurable results.

Compensation is tied to work outcomes and deliverables

For experts working under contract, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has proposed a one-time initial income support payment of VND531 million per person for chief engineers, chief architects, talented young scientists, talented young engineers, and experts in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Other groups of experts and talented individuals would receive proposed support of VND424.8 million per person.

Monthly income is proposed at between 20 and 50 times the Region I minimum wage, equivalent to VND106.2 million to VND265.5 million per person per month. The specific level would be decided by competent authorities based on job requirements, assessment results, funding sources, and related conditions. The maximum level would not apply in all cases.

In addition, recruited individuals may be provided with official housing, expert housing, or rental assistance. The city also proposes support for medical examination and treatment expenses for individuals and their families within specified limits, while facilitating access to laboratories, databases, libraries, equipment, and infrastructure for research activities.

For highly qualified professionals recruited as civil servants or public employees, the city proposes additional monthly income support on top of existing salaries and allowances. The support would range from VND10.62 million to VND26.55 million per person per month, depending on the category and professional qualifications of the individual.

The policy is expected to be applied for five years and may be extended, although the total period would not exceed 10 years. Quarterly performance evaluations would serve as the basis for determining support levels. Incentive payments would also be designed around specific products and projects.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee proposed an estimated annual expenditure of VND379.6 billion to support 130 personnel, including 50 experts hired under contracts and 80 civil servants and public employees recruited. The estimate assumes the highest remuneration level for each group. Actual payments, however, will depend on assigned tasks, performance outcomes, eligibility under the relevant policies, and the city’s budgetary capacity.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan