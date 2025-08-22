Culture/art

International beauty queens explore Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region

15 international beauty queens have arrived in Vietnam to kick off activities for Miss Cosmo 2025, the global beauty pageant.

From August 16 to August 25, the contestants will participate in a series of cultural exchanges in Ho Chi Minh City and provinces across the Mekong Delta, providing them with the opportunity to experience the country’s landscapes and traditions.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-21-luc-164839-1278-5725.png
International beauty queens arrive in Vietnam for Miss Cosmo 2025.

The beauty queens include Amys Nayelli Napoles Ochoa (Cuba), Liyanage Michelle Kinara Jayawardena (Sri Lanka), Xiong Ping (China), Mehta Vipra (India), Chelsea Fernandez (the Philippines), Italy Johan Peñaloza Mora (Panama), Woo Haesu (South Korea), Christina Lasasima (Laos), Chotinapa Kaewjariun (Thailand), Francely Lopez ( US Virgin Islands), Legoabe Pale Lenah (South Africa), Myint Myat Moe (Myanmar), Phorn Sreypi (Cambodia), Marcella Momoh (Sierra Leone) and Dayana Cárdenas (Colombia).

Their journey began in Tay Ninh Province, a land rich in heritage and distinctive culture. There, the contestants donned ao dai, Vietnam’s traditional dress, designed by Trung Dinh, symbolically blending Vietnamese cultural heritage with global beauty.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-21-luc-165115-8058-7262.png
Beauty queens don ao dai, Vietnam’s traditional dress, designed by Trung Dinh.

Miss Cosmo 2024 winner Ketut Permata Juliastrid, first runner-up Mook Karnruethai Tassabut, along with contestants from Miss Cosmo 2025 and local partners, presented 50 scholarships and bicycles to disadvantaged students.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-21-luc-164924-5115-8878.png
Scholarships and bicycles are donated to disadvantaged students in Tay Ninh Province.
anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-21-luc-164932-6375-9361.png

The initiative marked the first in a series of cultural and community activities organized by Miss Cosmo, aimed at sharing compassion and encouraging young people in their education.

Continuing their journey, the beauty queens traveled to Vinh Long Province, often referred to as the “land of coconuts” in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. There, the delegates experienced the region’s riverside lifestyle, local cuisine and cultural traditions, and immersed themselves in the tranquil scenery and the unique rhythm of life in the southwest.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-21-luc-164822-8940-2012.png
anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-21-luc-164706-8126-7961.png
anh-chup-man-hinh-2025-08-21-luc-164717-3276-4035.png
Contestants experience the life in the Mekong Delta.
By Tieu Tan, My Vy- Translated by Huyen Huong

