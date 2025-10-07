Indian delegation surveys Khanh Hoa for luxury wedding tourism

A delegation of 42 Indian wedding organizers and travel experts is currently surveying luxury resorts and services in Khanh Hoa Province as part of a famtrip to secure the locality as a destination for high-end international weddings.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province has announced that it recently welcomed a large-scale Indian familiarization (Famtrip) delegation, comprising 42 guests, to survey the locality's tourism infrastructure.

The purpose of the visit is to explore opportunities for organizing international luxury weddings and high-end tourism cooperation.

Deputy Director of the Department Cung Quynh Anh confirmed the delegation's presence. From now until October 9, the Indian group will engage directly with local businesses and tourism entities to discuss potential partnerships for organizing weddings and premium tour packages. The program is being coordinated by Anex Vietnam Company, Vietjet Air, and the Turkish partner, Inventum Global.

Key locations being surveyed include several high-end resorts and luxury venues, such as Ana Mandara Cam Ranh Resort, Selectum Noa Resort Cam Ranh, JW Marriott Cam Ranh Resort & Spa, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Lalyana, and Vinpearl Nha Trang.

The Khanh Hoa Province's tourism industry views this event as a critical opportunity for airlines and tourism businesses to serve as a practical bridge for attracting Indian wedding organizers, tourists, and investors to the province. The ultimate goal is to promote Khanh Hoa's image as a luxurious and appealing international wedding destination, thereby contributing to the realization of the Provincial Party Committee's Resolution No. 01, which targets double-digit economic growth for the 2025-2030 period.

India represents a highly lucrative market for Vietnam, characterized by a vast population that fuels both popular and high-end tourism segments with high expenditure. Notably, the global Indian wedding tourism segment is experiencing robust growth, with an estimated 4.8 million weddings projected to take place in the 2024–2025 season, potentially generating an estimated $68 billion in revenue. Vietnam, with its large banquet halls, diverse outdoor venues, coastal resorts, and high-quality service offerings, has become a prominent destination for this market. Khanh Hoa Province, in particular, has emerged as a particularly strong contender for India's high-end destination wedding segment.

In recent years, Khanh Hoa Province has actively implemented many activities to promote cooperation with Indian partners. In 2024 alone, Khanh Hoa welcomed about 7,100 Indian visitors and in the first 8 months of 2025, there were about 5,400 more visitors from this market.

By Hieu Giang - Translated by Anh Quan