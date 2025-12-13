Travel

Phu Quoc expected to welcome 20 millionth international tourist

A ceremony welcoming Vietnam’s 20 millionth international visitor at Phu Quoc International Airport, Kien Giang Province is expected for mid- December, 2025.

In mid-December, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is expected to coordinate with the An Giang provincial People’s Committee to hold a ceremony welcoming Vietnam’s 20 millionth international visitor at Phu Quoc International Airport.

According to statistics, in the first 11 months of 2025, Vietnam received around 19 million international arrivals, up 20.4 percent year-on-year.

With steady fourth-quarter growth and a strong recovery in international travel demand, reaching 20 million international arrivals by mid-December 2025 is considered feasible.

The event will mark the first time in the 65-year history of Vietnam’s tourism industry that the country receives 20 million international visitors within a year, representing a new milestone in its recovery and growth trajectory.

The achievement is clear evidence of the effectiveness of the Government’s and the Prime Minister’s consistent and decisive leadership in implementing measures to revive and develop tourism. These efforts include improvements to visa policies, expansion of international source markets, stronger promotion and marketing and enhanced quality of tourism products and services.

Such coherent policy measures have contributed to strengthening Vietnam’s standing as a safe, appealing and increasingly competitive tourism destination.

The 20-million-visitor milestone holds special significance for Vietnam’s tourism sector. The planned event is expected to include a ceremonial welcome for passengers on the flight carrying the 20 millionth visitor, as well as a ceremony honoring three international visitors, comprising the 19,999,999th, the 20,000,000th and the 20,000,001st arrivals, who will receive gifts showcasing the unique charm of Phu Quoc.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

