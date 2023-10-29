Imprint of Ho Chi Minh City’s OCOP products

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has 66 One Commune One Product (OCOP) products rated three stars and four stars.

Of which, sugar added gotu kola powder is the OCOP product in the review process of upgrading to five stars.

During the passing time, Ho Chi Minh City has hosted various fairs and promotion programs on TikTok with the participation of TikTokers streaming to introduce OCOP products. Thereby, more and more domestic and foreign customers have become accustomed to OCOP products from Ho Chi Minh City.