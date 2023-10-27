OCOP products nationwide gather in Ho Chi Minh City

The One Commune, One Product (OCOP) Promotion Week in 2023 was opened in Ho Chi Minh City this morning.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said that the event has taken place in Le Thi Rieng Park, District 10 within three days, aiming at introducing, promoting and boosting the supply-demand connection for businesses and production facilities of OCOP products to directly access distributors and local and foreign consumers in Ho Chi Minh City towards export activities.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Minh Chau attended the event.

439 enterprises from 38 cities and provinces in the Central Highlands, Mekong Delta, Southeaster, Northern, North-Central regions and South Central coastal areas gathered in the event, with 1,200 products, including 756 five-star OCOP products from the provinces of Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Binh Phuoc.

Of these, there were 20 enterprises from Ho Chi Minh City with 80 products.

The event will create favorable conditions for enterprises to cooperate in the field of advanced science and technology transformation on agriculture and rural development; visit and learn about effective, durable production models; invest in high-tech applied agricultural projects in association with the processing of typical agricultural products of cities and provinces to lift star rating from three stars to four stars and from four stars to five stars, heading to export activities.

Within the framework of OCOP Week, there is a conference connecting the supply and demand of specialties and OCOP products, aiming at collaborating with distribution systems in the city to build companion solutions, support OCOP businesses; boosting the OCOP products with an orientation of completed procedure of green production and production in accordance with market demand; developing market and durable supply chains.

Some photos were captured at the opening ceremony of the OCOP Promotion Week in 2023