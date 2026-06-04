HCMC leaders honor outstanding senior people on Vietnam Elderly Day

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders visited and extended wishes to several outstanding senior citizens on June 4 in celebration of the 85th anniversary of Vietnam Elderly Day (June 6, 1941–2026).

The delegation led by Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, visited and congratulated exemplary senior citizens turning 90 years old on June 4.

The city’s officials first visited Ms. Le Thi Thanh, a retired administrative officer and expert who previously worked in Cambodia. Her husband, Ngo Mai, a 66-year Party member and former senior specialist in the Secretariat and Prime Minister's Office delegation unit, is celebrating his 95th birthday this year.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong warmly inquires the health of the two senior citizens and extends his best wishes and inquires about their health.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong extended his warm wishes to them, expressing hopes for their continued good health and happiness with their families. He also encouraged them to continue sharing their experience and guiding younger generations while remaining active in local community activities.

The delegation later visited Mr. Nguyen Trong Thao, a 47-year Party member and former employee of Central Seed Company No. 2 under the Ministry of Agriculture, now known as the Southern Seed Corporation – SSC.

The delegation congratulates Mr. Nguyen Trong Thao on his birthday.

On behalf of city leaders, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his pleasure at seeing him in good health and high spirits. The city’s leader wished him continued happiness and well-being and encouraged him to remain a source of inspiration and guidance for younger family members.

The delegation also paid a visit to Mr. Dinh Phat Vinh, a 64-year Party member and former Deputy Commander of the 9th Division.

During the visit, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong reaffirmed that caring for senior citizens and promoting their role in society remain important priorities for the city. He noted that the advice, encouragement and life experience shared by older generations are valuable assets that inspire city leaders in their efforts to build a more prosperous Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Dinh Phat Vinh expressed his appreciation for the visit and extended his best wishes to the city's leadership, hoping they would continue to guide Ho Chi Minh City toward further development.

Members of the delegation pose for a photo with Dinh Phat Vinh's family.

On the same day, the delegation also visited Tran Kim Qui, former Director of the Institute of Applied Biochemical Technology under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology.

Representing city leaders, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong warmly inquired about his health and family situation and wished him good health, happiness, and many joyful years with his loved ones.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong