Hydropower reservoirs in Hue increase water discharge

The Hue City Civil Defense Command has prepared detailed plans and response scenarios for storms, heavy rain, flooding, landslides and flash floods.

The Hue City Civil Defense Command reported on the afternoon of October 16 that starting from 1 p.m. on the same day, Binh Dien Hydropower Reservoir on the Huong River basin began regulating water discharge through its spillway and turbines at a flow rate of 500–900 cubic meters per second, with adjustments to be made based on actual inflow conditions.

National Highway 1A and several residential areas in Phu Loc Commune, Hue City are experiencing localized flooding.

Meanwhile, at 10 a.m. on October 16, Huong Dien Hydropower Reservoir on the Bo River recorded an inflow of 1,361 cubic meters per second and an outflow of 415 cubic meters per second. Huong Dien Hydropower Joint Stock Company has started releasing water downstream at a rate of 500 cubic meters per second.

Huong Dien and Binh Dien hydropower reservoirs have increased water discharge through their spillways and turbines to cope with heavy rainfall.

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the Hue City People’s Committee Hoang Hai Minh said that the Hue City Military Command has mobilized 2,917 officers and soldiers, along with multiple boats and vehicles, ready to respond to flooding.

The Hue City Police have also deployed 2,000 officers, 50 canoes, 60 boats, 24 fire trucks, 57 chainsaws, 141 generators, 2,000 life jackets and other necessary equipment to ensure effective response to heavy rains.

